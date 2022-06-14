Their View: Baby formula shortage must be met with more urgency

On Sunday afternoon, a mother rushed to the back of a Target store in Eastern Henrico County. As she entered the baby supplies area, she saw an all-too-familiar scene: bare shelves that normally would be stocked with formula.

She lucked out, spotting a handful of packages of Enfamil NeuroPro ready-to-feed bottles and snagging the store limit of four per customer. Other caregivers across the commonwealth have been less fortunate, spending hours combing through grocery stores, pharmacies, social media groups and more.

How did this nation get to a place where acquiring baby formula became an arms race? The shortage is nothing less than a top-level crisis, and it has to be met with more urgency.

In recent days, progress has been elevated by government officials and manufacturers. Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Michigan, which closed in February due to contamination concerns and other violations, has resumed production of some formulas. Through the Biden administration’s “Operation Fly Formula” missions, several flights of imported supplies also have arrived from Europe.

One batch came Thursday to Dulles International Airport: Kendamil formula from the United Kingdom, which was donated by United Airlines. Per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, United will deliver roughly 300,000 pounds of the British company’s product over the next 10 days.

But on the morning of this scheduled delivery, a concerning detail emerged about the federal government’s initial response. A Politico report documented some of the decision-making inside the Biden administration.

The February shutdown of the Abbott plant took place right as the Russia-Ukraine war was escalating. While the White House had been monitoring formula supply-chain concerns, the issue was not elevated to high-level staff members.

“There were a million crises going on,” one Domestic Policy Council official told Politico. “That doesn’t mean that this wasn’t also a crisis, it just wasn’t elevated to a top level crisis.”

As true as that might be, imagine how exasperated parents feel as they now pay around $5 per gallon for fuel and scour several stores, only to come up empty. The online guidelines at hhs.gov/formula also fail to capture the severity of the situation. They point parents toward how to find safe substitutes, try a new brand or talk to a health care provider. But families also have “a million crises going on,” and better leadership has to rule the day going forward.

Toward the bottom of the HHS webpage is another factor that must be addressed. Roughly 43% of babies in America receive assistance from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, otherwise known as WIC.

As a May Politico report explained, WIC is the largest purchaser of formula in the country, but for 30 years, it has operated under “sole-source contracting.” WIC saves money through these state contracts, but Abbott was one of only three approved providers, and it serves almost 90% of WIC families, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Congress recently had to address this bottleneck by passing the Access to Baby Formula Act, which added flexibility and expanded formula options for WIC recipients. Moreover, regardless of program eligibility, any mother who gives birth and requests formula in a hospital is “going to get the formula that is whoever has the WIC contract,” a former Senate aide told Politico.

WIC policy is part of the federal Child Nutrition Reauthorization, which is supposed to be reassessed every five years. But per the Food Research & Action Center, a Washington-based nonprofit, the CNR has not been updated since its expiration in 2015.

This is the kind of federal inaction that leaves Virginia localities scrambling to provide help on the front lines. For example, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council worked with a series of philanthropic partners to fund $180,000 worth of prepaid $125 debit cards for WIC families in need of formula. While the gesture might ease some of the financial strain, what about the access issue?

Elected officials at all levels need to show more urgency. Implement solutions that restore reliability and create systems that prevent these failures from ever being repeated. The struggle won’t be over until parents and guardians can easily acquire what their children need, without such incredible anxiety.