 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View: At last, a bipartisan effort on gun safety

  • 0

For too long, a bipartisan, commonsense agreement to fix America’s broken gun laws has seemed out of reach. A new effort in Congress offers reasons for optimism.

In the wake of multiple mass shootings this year — including the slaughter of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month — Sens. Chris Murphy and John Cornyn have reached a tentative bipartisan agreement on the first significant national gun reform in many years. It won’t please everyone, of course. But there’s no doubt it represents progress.

Although negotiations continue, the broad outlines are clear. Crucially, the framework would close the so-called boyfriend loophole, ensuring that domestic violence records are more widely included in background checks. It would allow for some sealed juvenile records to be available for similar purposes, while boosting penalties for crimes such as straw purchases and gun trafficking. It would also boost funding for mental health programs and for improving security at schools.

People are also reading…

Perhaps most important, it would create federal incentives for states to enact so-called red-flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily ban individuals from purchasing or possessing firearms if a judge determines that they’re a threat to themselves or others. Such laws are relatively new. But early evidence — and common sense — suggest that they’re likely to be an effective tool in stopping mass shooters, most of whom exhibit clear warning signs before they kill. One study looked at 21 red-flag orders issued against individuals in California who had made explicit shooting threats; no violence was subsequently attributed to any of them.

(Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun reform measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.)

It’s true that this effort falls short of the reforms that President Joe Biden outlined in a recent prime-time address, which included bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and a repeal of gun manufacturers’ liability protection. It also doesn’t go as far as a package passed by the House last week, which would (among other things) raise the minimum age for purchasing certain rifles to 21 from 18. And there’s no shortage of other reforms that could help impose sanity on America’s gun culture.

But something is better than nothing, which is essentially what the country has gotten in the decade since 20 other children were murdered by a deranged gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.

Many thought that slaughter would be a turning point — an act so horrifying that Americans would finally come to their senses on guns. Instead, a much-hyped reform effort in Congress failed within months of the shooting. About two-thirds of the relevant state laws passed from 2012 to 2018 actually loosened gun restrictions. Meanwhile, hundreds more people have been murdered in additional mass shootings.

That carnage can never become acceptable to Americans. Should this deal advance, it ought to be seen as a starting point for wider change. A more comprehensive background-check overhaul should be next. Strengthening concealed-carry permitting requirements and secure-storage laws must remain a priority. So should extending red-flag measures to every state. Biden should also continue to work to get a new ATF director in place.

Although plenty of work remains, every step forward in Congress, however small, should be welcomed.

The fight goes on.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View | State budget has big wins for SW Va.

Their View | State budget has big wins for SW Va.

Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed last week will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers, lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.

Their View | Spanberger is on the right track

Their View | Spanberger is on the right track

Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is helping lead a legislative effort to curb gun violence that shows why the Lugar Center for cooperative government just named her one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Their View: Trump mused about hanging Mike Pence

Reports that then-President Donald Trump reacted favorably as the Capitol mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” on Jan. 6, 2021, is a fresh reminder that Trump is, at his core, an aspiring anti-democracy strongman.

Their View | Coaching up the classroom

Their View | Coaching up the classroom

That college athletics — specifically the organizational structures college athletics operate under — is broken is hardly news. So few eyebrows were raised when Duke basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski told the News & Observer that the system “doesn’t work anymore.”

Guest View: County and towns must start working together

The May 20 edition of the Herald Courier reported Abingdon Finance Director Steve Trotman informed the Abingdon Town Council that the town is heavily subsidizing recreation and fire protection services for Washington County residents and that fees will have to be raised soon to cover this deficit.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts