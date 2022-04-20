Their View: As predicted, governor's tip line sparks lawsuit

Not long ago in this very space, we suggested that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s flouting of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act requirements was a lawsuit waiting to happen [March 30, “Virginia earns ‘F’ on FOIA test”].

In Youngkin’s mere three months in office, the new governor has refused to hand over hundreds of pages of documents requested by news outlets. We called it, “It’s like he’s daring the press to take him to court.”

Not that it took great powers of prognostication to predict, but just two weeks later, here we are. The lawsuit demands that the governor’s office cough up all documents related to his ill-conceived “tip line,” an email address set up that allows concerned parents to complain directly to Youngkin about Virginia public school teachers and lesson plans that they find upsetting.

Parties to the lawsuit include The Associated Press, Axios, CNN, NPR, USA TODAY, The Virginian-Pilot, The Washington Post and more.

To refresh, the “tip line” is a key component of the governor’s vague and troubling assault on “divisive concepts” that attempts to restrict how Black American history gets discussed in classrooms.

Youngkin continues to stick by his claim that the feedback sent in through the “tip line” equates to “working papers” that are exempt from FOIA law. Soon he’ll get to take this argument over to the judicial branch for test flights.

This matter should never have gotten this far. The “tip line” itself is at best a farce — supposedly, it’s been flooded with sarcastic “tips” by incensed opponents — at worst a tactic that calls to mind such humanitarian organizations as the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police in the time before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Any number of city and county attorneys could have advised the governor that claiming a FOIA exemption for this terrible idea would only lead to legal headaches and public embarrassment.

What a tremendous waste of the state’s time, money and energy.