Their View: America's sick, costly health care system

The survey, billed as the largest of its kind on health care since the start of the pandemic, shows that COVID amplified the worries that Americans have about the cost of health services and prescription drugs. Seven in 10 Americans say their household pays too much for the quality of care they receive. And the findings in Florida matched the national mood. Nearly 30% of Floridians report health care costs are a major financial burden. Consumers are skipping doctor’s visits because they cannot afford them. And the number foregoing care is also spiking, to about one-third of the respondents, the highest that level has reached since the start of the pandemic. And health disparities are mounting for Americans of color; while 60% of the survey respondents said access was an issue, that concern rose to 75% among Black Americans.