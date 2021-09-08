Their View: Americans who pay their taxes are probably lying

Except for the truly indigent, which I would characterize as households making less than $28,000 a year, we can all chip in. The idea of someone paying no income taxes is offensive to us all, no matter what their wealth and income. They don’t have to pay the same amount in percentage terms, but everyone should have a small financial stake in being a U.S. citizen. It’s what’s called “having skin in the game.”

This has very little to do with revenue generation (although if the government really was interested in raising more revenue, it would be easier to do it with the middle class than with the rich). It’s the principle that very little is asked of U.S. citizens in terms of participating in civic society. There is no military draft or compulsory service. Voting is not mandatory. All we should ask is that we all do our part and contribute a small amount to the cost of running the government. If people did, they might feel differently about its size and scope. Think of it as Homeowners Association, or HOA dues — nobody likes paying them, but we do.