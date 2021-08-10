Their View: All public school stduents deserve to be treated fairly

Sadly, when it comes to education funding and choice — for the powerbrokers — it’s never about what’s best for kids or what families want or even the proven results of successful learning and lifelong achievement. It’s about power, money and the adults who run the system.

Teachers’ unions and their allies in Congress see students who choose public charter schools as a threat to the education model controlled by unions. And unions fear that choice will lead to fewer students attending schools that fund their private coffers. Those coffers enable teachers’ unions to be among the nation’s largest political donors.

It’s a feedback loop without a soul.

Nationwide, charters serve students like Kamille Catala, whose education was initially limited to a traditional public school that failed to provide her the rigorous environment she craved and deserved. As she put it, “Education isn’t one-size fits all. For me and my family, a charter school was the right fit. All families deserve the opportunity to send their children to a school that prepares them for a successful life.”

Students like Kamille deserve to be supported, celebrated and treated equally — no different than her friends who attend their traditional public school.