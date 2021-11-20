Their View | A tale of two Tech coaches

Tuesday morning, news broke nationwide that Fuente and Virginia Tech have “mutually agreed to part ways” as Roanoke Times journalist Mike Niziolek put it.

Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock put the inevitable into words Tuesday morning. “I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership.”

From the perspective of an outsider to the world of college sports — yes, such people exist — the verdict on Fuente could seem bizarrely harsh.

(Not that anyone needs to feel too sorry for 45-year-old Fuente — but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Hold that thought.)

At the end of 2020, having navigated a 5-6 season while in the teeth of the pandemic, Fuente’s words about his team’s performance seemed quite reasonable. “I don’t think anybody has any concept of what these kids’ lives are like every single day trying to handle this. Does that mean we should still play better? Sure, absolutely. Let’s take things in a little bit of context here.” He pledged that “we are going to keep fighting and battling our tails off and doing right by our players and staff and doing the best job we can.”