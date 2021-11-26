Their View | A strategy to fight veteran suicides

It’s a comprehensive strategy that will involve departments and agencies across the federal government in addition to the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

It intends to improve ways to deal with people in times of crisis and at risk of suicide. It also takes a broader approach designed to address the many causes of suicide with an eye to keeping military members and veterans from reaching that moment of crisis.

It recognizes that just as there are many reasons people are driven to suicide, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

One emphasis is on making it less likely that a person in crisis will have easy access to “lethal means.” Often, the time when a person sinks to that level of desperation is relatively brief. If the means of suicide isn’t readily available, the crisis may pass. Since about 70% of all suicides in America involve firearms, this means keeping guns locked away. As part of the comprehensive approach, the Department of Justice is working on a proposal from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to require gun dealers to offer compatible, secure gun storage and safety devices for sale.