Their View: A few good bills make the cut amid partisan finger-pointing in Virginia

“We’re at the time of the year where there gets to be some frustration between the bodies, and we get to hear from senators that are unhappy with the House,” began Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County. “But I want to speak today about something that’s very disappointing to me here in the Senate.”

His speech came during the wind-down of the March 4 Senate session, the conclusion of what was supposed to be the penultimate week of the 2022 General Assembly session, although indications are that legislators might stay in session longer than planned to hash out the budget.

His speech came during a period governed by tradition — we hesitate to use the adjective “time-honored” — in which bills of all sorts meet their final fates: “postponed for further study,” “killed in committee” and so on.

You could call it, were you inclined to whimsy, an annual revival of Arthur Miller’s play “Death of a Salesman,” with every piece of legislation potentially playing the role of the down-trodden, tossed-aside, ill-fated Willy Loman.

There is at least one fundamental difference. Loman, confronted by failure, retreats into fatal delusion. Legislators, confronted by the failures of their bills, resort to blame-casting — not that the finger-pointing is entirely unjustified.

A realistic view of a divided General Assembly — the Senate held by Democrats, the House of Delegates held by Republicans — has to presuppose that quite a few ventures will end in stalls and stalemates, if they don’t simply fizzle into limbo.

Even under those circumstances, however, triumphant survivors emerge. Contemplating why one good bill gets uplifted while the next gets crushed can seem an exercise in futility, yet on balance the proceedings feel more exasperating, deserving of a facepalm, as opposed to tragic.

Nonetheless, even seasoned elected representatives at least sometimes chafe under these circumstances, occasionally revealing that they, like Willy Loman, are “tired to the death,” as the following mini-drama shows.

Suetterlein continued, “Especially disappointing to me was a bill to help the children of veterans,” presented to the Senate Rules Committee that same day. He was referring to House Bill 1333, sponsored by A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, which sought to ease the strict standards that determine whether children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were stationed in Virginia during their service can qualify for in-state college tuition.

“If you are stationed here in Virginia, and you have four years of service, four years of filings in Virginia, your children are eligible for in-state tuition,” Cordoza told the rules committee. The current standard is 10 years. Cordoza’s bill was passed by the House of Delegates with overwhelming bipartisan support, 99-0.

“We even heard a senior Democratic member speak favorably for the bill,” Suetterlein said, referring to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

“I think this is one of the things we can do to help our veterans, the children of veterans, to get an education in Virginia,” Edwards said during the March 4 rules meeting. “We ought to go ahead and do this.”

At that moment, out of view of the camera, but picked up by the microphones, a woman said, “Remember, we were all going to vote no?”

Edwards muttered an acquiescence and voted along with the other 11 Democrats to pass the bill by indefinitely. The three Republican committee members voted in support of Cordoza’s bill.

“More disappointing for Virginians, listening to it at home, they could hear another senior Democratic member telling them, ‘No, we’re to kill this,’” Suetterlein said as he described what happened to Cordoza’s proposal.

The point Suetterlein wanted to make was that Democrats in the Senate were going out of their way to kill Republican bills — even bills that Democratic politicians personally looked on favorably.

Republicans who reached out to Democrats for support for their bills weren’t getting it. “That undercuts the entire system,” Suetterlein said, “and events like what happened erode confidence in this body, and I hope that we will not continue down this path.”

Suetterlein’s finger-wagging at his Democratic colleagues didn’t go unanswered for long. “I listened carefully when the gentleman from Roanoke County lamented the issue of partisan imbalance,” said Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. “I lived in Australia for three years, in New South Wales, and there’s an expression called, ‘Right back ’atcha, mate.’”

In a House committee where his own bills came up for review, Morrissey said, “There was a partisan imbalance there, 5-3, and my bills were summarily killed, all of them, 5-3. Two of those bills came out of this Senate 40-0.”

He suggested that the reason Republicans killed his criminal justice reform bills was simply because they could. “I would ask my friend from Roanoke County, for those exact same thoughts that he shared with the body today, perhaps he share them with the folks on his own side of the aisle.”

The final word of that day’s session, though, came from Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City. “I’ve enjoyed the eloquence and the edification,” he said. “Do you realize that we were trying to adjourn so that the senators, both Republicans and Democrats, would try to protect their bills that are being summarily killed without presentation in the House Appropriations Committee, which continues to meet?”

On Norment’s reminder, the Senate adjourned in a hurry.

To be fair, that meeting of the House Appropriations Committee wasn’t a slaughterfest. A bill sponsored by Edwards, one that the Editorial Board favored (Feb. 21, “Still hope for signs of better laws”), granting juvenile courts the authority to review and approve or deny foster care plans filed by local social services boards, was endorsed by the full committee. On Wednesday, it passed the House unanimously.

A measure by Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, making prevision for payments for Medicaid members using telehealth services appeared to stall in that same appropriations meeting but got revived after the weekend and has also been unanimously passed by the House.

In fact, a number of the pieces of legislation we cheered for back during the crossover period, when the two houses exchanged bills, are still kicking and could well become law. These include the call for a study to investigate reopening a hospital in Patrick County introduced by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick; a bill from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, that would require local government meeting minutes to be posted online; Suetterlein’s own bill that would make parole board votes public, and another proposal from Suetterlein to have absentee ballots tallied in the precincts where voters reside.

It’s great that these strong swimmers have the source of the river in sight. It’s too bad so many of their worthy companions won’t make it.