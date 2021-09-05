Their View: A 9/11-style commission is needed to examine the Afghanistan withdrawal

There are many Americans who can co-chair a fair-minded inquiry, such as former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, a Republican from Texas, and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, a Democrat from Nebraska, who also served on the 9/11 Commission.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, former CIA director and retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, former U.S. Rep. Jane Harman, and Leon Panetta, who has served as a White House chief of staff, CIA director and defense secretary, also would be good choices. These individuals and other men and women of good will would bring insight from having been in government during the Bush and Obama years, but they were either outside of government or were not part of the inner circles of the Trump and Biden administrations when policy most clearly shifted toward withdrawal.

This commission must look beyond partisanship and be an honest broker. The commission cannot be a repeat of the GOP’s partisan foray into the terrorist attacks in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012, that claimed the lives of four brave Americans — Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty. Nor should Democrats oppose an inquiry that touches an administration of their party as Republicans did when they voted overwhelmingly against an independent commission and a select congressional committee to review the Jan. 6 insurrection.