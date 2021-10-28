Their View: 8 million more animals may soon be homeless, but if shelters won't help them, who will?

These are all part of some shelters’ misguided attempts to make their “save rates” seem appealing to donors and the public by taking in fewer animals. But facilities that use these harmful tactics deny help to the animals who need it most.

For many people who can no longer care for their animals, shelters are the last resort. When even shelters won’t help, animals suffer. Rejected animals may end up (or remain) on the streets, where they struggle to survive and die painfully after succumbing to contagious diseases, untreated broken bones, raging infections, extreme weather and attacks by other animals or cruel humans. Other animals who are turned away by shelters are abused, neglected or cruelly killed by people who are desperate to “get rid” of them.

PETA’s files are overflowing with such reports. After a shelter in Florida reportedly turned away a couple trying to surrender a 6-week-old kitten, they left him in the shelter’s parking lot, where a vehicle ran him over. Hours later, the kitten was found with severe injuries, including a crushed skull. Days later, he died.

In rural Michigan, three dogs were found dead on a dirt road, and a fourth was injured after they were apparently hit by a car. Authorities tracked down a man who confessed to dumping the dogs after they had been turned away by no fewer than three animal shelters.