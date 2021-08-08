Their View: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

The Norton All-Stars then advanced to the regional Little League tournament in Fairmont, West Virginia. To get to the game, the team flew — the first time many of the kids had ever been on an airplane. Fairmont apparently had no reservations about playing an integrated team. Fairmont also won, 9-0. The Norton All-Stars went home and the Fairmont team eventually advanced to the Little League World Series, where it finished third.

Somehow a 1955 game in Florida between an all-white team from Orlando and an all-Black team from Pensacola has been recorded as the first integrated Little League game in the South. It’s just not so. We don’t mean to minimize the importance of that game, which was dramatic and important in its own way; 61 white Florida teams refused to play the Black team. That’s how Pensacola qualified for the state championship; all its regional competitors had forfeited rather than play. It’s also how Orlando wound up as the opponent; nobody else was willing to play. That game for the Florida championship (which Orlando won) does qualify as historic in at least one way — it’s said to be the first time in the South that a white team and a Black team played each other for a state championship. But Norton deserves its due for being first to integrate its Little League teams. Where is its historical marker?