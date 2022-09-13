 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View - Cruz inserts a poison pill into an important bill to help journalism

  • 0
5. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

 AP file

The Journalism Competition and Protection Act is designed to rebalance the terribly tilted scales in America’s information economy. It would create a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for news organizations — newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, no matter which way they tilt politically — to come together and negotiate better terms with social media behemoths.

As local journalism suffers all across America, the task is urgent. Which apparently makes the legislation a perfect target for mischief courtesy of a smart aleck senator from Texas.

It’s an accident of history that internet giants like Google and Facebook have been free to gobble up billions of dollars in advertising revenue using content they didn’t create, leaving news organizations to fight over crumbs. The JCPA would at long last give these Davids collective bargaining power to strike a better deal with the Goliaths.

People are also reading…

In the House, the JCPA’s lead sponsor is New York’s Jerry Nadler. In the Senate, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar. There’s strong bipartisan support, with 20 House Republicans (including Matt Gaetz and Joe Wilson) and seven Senate Republicans (including John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Rand Paul) joining Democrats.

Deepest shame on a man without any, Ted Cruz, for trying to drive a rift in the emerging consensus. In a committee markup Thursday, he inserted an amendment curbing social media platforms’ ability to moderate content. It’s got nothing to do with the purpose of the main bill — and happens to be an assault on the freedom of expression that Cruz pretends to treasure. Under the First Amendment, the government isn’t supposed to tell private companies what speech they can and can’t permit.

Thanks to Cruz, a good bill now looks fatally wounded. The guy’s got a talent for destroying things. What has he ever created?

rwatson@bristolnews.com; @rwatson21

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View | Remembering 9/11, 21 years later

Their View | Remembering 9/11, 21 years later

Today, the tremors of 9/11 are still being felt far from Manhattan, Arlington County and a Pennsylvania field. The sadness and sorrow remain, even if it’s difficult to imagine a time before the shock of Sept. 11.

Their View | Feed school kids

Their View | Feed school kids

America can afford to invest in its kids’ health and education by buying them breakfast and lunch at school. If we won’t, we don’t care about their future, and if we live long enough, our own. 

Our View | Bristol’s dual winning streak continues

Our View | Bristol’s dual winning streak continues

After years of the area being called economically challenged, it’s nice to see both Bristols celebrate huge successes at the same time. Hopefully the two sides can cheer for each other instead of competing and find ways to work together for the good of all.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts