Tennessee COVID bills discriminate against the vulnerable and elderly

In the middle of the night, on Oct. 30, the Tennessee Legislature passed a bill with wide-ranging limitations on the liberty of private individuals, schools and businesses in the state. The bill was introduced Oct. 27 and rushed through without time for much public comment.
State entities, businesses and even private schools will not be allowed to require either masks or vaccinations as a condition of employment or as a condition of being served at the business. Employees or customers cannot be restricted in any way if they are not vaccinated. State-funded entities cannot require masks except under very limited conditions and then for 14 days. Supposedly, the Legislature thinks it is discriminatory to limit access to unvaccinated people. COVID-19 is a deadly illness. Apparently, it is OK to discriminate against older people, those with illnesses or who have family members who are vulnerable. According to the Legislature, they don’t count.
School districts will be subject to onerous conditions before they can enact a mask mandate, even one with an “opt-out” provision. The only exceptions are entities that have mask or vaccine requirements due to federal laws or funding.
As a physician, I have seen several people who were exposed to COVID at work and often family members also got sick. In at least one case, a patient of mine died because his loving family member inadvertently brought the virus home to him. In other cases, people with COVID (sometimes even people who knew they had COVID) went to work and exposed my patients. In some cases, these workers or their family members became severely ill. What about the rights of workers who might be vaccinated but less likely to respond, such as those with cancer, or with severe rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis? What about the rights of those with vulnerable people at home?
A restaurant would not be allowed to have a separate section for unvaccinated people. In a free market, some restaurants will have restrictions, and others will not. People can choose. This law discriminates against those with illness. What about the elderly lady who wants to go out to lunch? Even if she is vaccinated, she is still at significant risk for severe illness and even death if she gets COVID. Will she be required to be exposed to unvaccinated people who are more likely to be shedding virus? Why can’t she patronize a restaurant that chooses to provide a safer environment? Doesn’t this lady have rights?
There are no concessions for workplaces that are cramped so that employers might need to invest substantial money in ventilation systems or workspace modifications to make sure people were safe. Some employers cannot afford this. What about businesses that are part of a national franchise that requires masks or other safety precautions? Who will pay for the extra sick pay and possible long-term disability for workers who get COVID at work? Private businesses could be sued by private individuals if they try to enforce a mask or vaccine option at their business.
The bills propose that workers cannot be denied unemployment insurance if they quit due to a vaccine mandate. A business might be forced to pay retroactively for workers who have already left employment. Next year, their costs for unemployment insurance will go up. Businesses will shoulder costs for unemployment, sick pay and disability costs, as well as possible liability suits from customers.
In a free market, different companies will serve different markets. A free market, with businesses making local decisions, will allow all citizens, both the immune-compromised citizens and those who hate masks, the option to patronize a business that is safe and convenient for them.
The school mandate prohibition against school mask mandates prohibits districtwide decisions, requires the school to provide N95 masks, and it has to be renewed every 14 days. The Sullivan County Board of Education recently enacted a “mask mandate,” but parents can opt out. That is the right decision for our county and allows parents to make decisions to protect their own children (or not). This school board decision provides some safety and is sensitive to the politics of our more moderate county.
Worse, any school board decision on masks can only be enacted when the “case rate” is 1,000 per 100,000 population (14-day rolling average). During our recent spike in September, the hospital ICU was so full that ICU beds were tight. At that time, the average daily case rate for Sullivan County was 175 cases per day per 100,000 or 2,450 persons per 100K over 14 days. The average person with delta COVID infects eight other people so we could easily go from 175 cases per day to eight times that (or 1,400 cases). There is no scientific rationale for this requirement. This is nuts.
The legislators are thinking only about the rights of people who do not want to get vaccinated. They are not thinking about the rights of workers who need to work but don’t want to get sick or who worry about bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members. They are not thinking about the costs to businesses. They are imposing their decisions on local school boards, which are elected by local citizens. They are not thinking about the rights of the elderly and immune-compromised people.
Why do citizens who don’t want to get vaccinated think that they have more rights than those who might be endangered by their decisions? Instead, I propose that ALL citizens have rights, and this includes the right of vulnerable people to work and patronize businesses that provide a safe environment for them.
Dr. Lillian Burke is a physician, board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology. She is presently employed by the Veterans Administration, Johnson City, Tennessee, formerly at Bristol, Virginia. This opinion piece states her personal opinions and does not represent the official opinion of the Veterans Administration or the U.S. government. She owns stock in vaccine companies and a company that makes tests for coronavirus.