Tennessee COVID bills discriminate against the vulnerable and elderly

In the middle of the night, on Oct. 30, the Tennessee Legislature passed a bill with wide-ranging limitations on the liberty of private individuals, schools and businesses in the state. The bill was introduced Oct. 27 and rushed through without time for much public comment.

State entities, businesses and even private schools will not be allowed to require either masks or vaccinations as a condition of employment or as a condition of being served at the business. Employees or customers cannot be restricted in any way if they are not vaccinated. State-funded entities cannot require masks except under very limited conditions and then for 14 days. Supposedly, the Legislature thinks it is discriminatory to limit access to unvaccinated people. COVID-19 is a deadly illness. Apparently, it is OK to discriminate against older people, those with illnesses or who have family members who are vulnerable. According to the Legislature, they don’t count.

School districts will be subject to onerous conditions before they can enact a mask mandate, even one with an “opt-out” provision. The only exceptions are entities that have mask or vaccine requirements due to federal laws or funding.