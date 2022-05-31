Schapiro: Meanwhile, at Virginia's Capitol, Youngkin capitalizes on disruption

As a financial wizard, Glenn Youngkin knows how to turn a problem into a profit.

In his previous incarnation — co-CEO of investment giant Carlyle Group — Youngkin helped transform the struggling coffee-and-confection chain Dunkin’ Donuts into a huge moneymaker. Purchased for $2.4 billion in 2005 by Carlyle and two other private equity firms, what’s now known as Dunkin’, went public in 2011, having significantly expanded its footprint and staff. After loans were paid off, stock sales produced a three-fold windfall of $1.8 billion, divided equally among the three firms.

As a Republican governor, Youngkin is attempting to manage the state workforce with the same acumen that made him very wealthy.

Which makes you wonder: Why is Youngkin ordering an estimated 55,000 government employees back to their offices across the state by July 5, jettisoning COVID-19 protocols put in place by his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, that allowed many of them to work remotely, usually from their home?

Wouldn’t this be a great opportunity to more fully take advantage of the disruption attributed to the coronavirus?

That task would likely fall to the administration’s so-called chief transformation officer, Eric Moeller. He’s a former partner at the McKinsey management consultancy, where Youngkin worked pre-Carlyle and where the best and brightest can make millions of dollars recommending to businesses cost-savings and efficiencies that inflate executives’ pay packets and eliminate the jobs of line employees.

The pandemic forced Virginia to rethink the delivery of services, likely accelerating their digitization — a task that might be slowed by the back-to-office order and creates greater reliance on a state info-tech agency for which Youngkin has yet to find permanent leadership. Northam’s proposed investment in broadband, supported by Youngkin, could mean a continued build-out, especially in rural Virginia, financed with $2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Greater use of virtual space — a policy the General Assembly first adopted in 2001 with the goal of roughly two in 10 workers telecommuting — means reduced demand for actual space. If agencies, principally their back shops, are, in effect, moved into employees’ homes, office buildings in downtown Richmond, where the state manages 6.5 million square feet and pays $63 million annually in rents, could be leased or sold, repurposed or redeveloped.

In addition to shrinking its real estate footprint, the state might reduce its 4,000-vehicle motor pool. And with fewer workers commuting, sparing them the expense of gas and parking, state-owned garages that hold about 7,000 cars could give way to fresh development.

Exceptions to continue telecommuting two or three days a week require the approval, respectively, of the Cabinet secretary who oversees the employee’s agency or Youngkin’s chief of staff, who, in effect, is the deputy governor. Running up the chain of command a request to remain in the digital workspace may, for some employees, be akin to running the gantlet.

That is, it’s a form of punishment — more trouble than it’s worth. Workers who feel that way, having seen all those help-wanted signs that denote a tight job market, might quit the public for the private sector. And that would probably be OK with Youngkin. So, too, would be wide-scale departures, perhaps fueled by a perception within the bureaucracy that Youngkin — for political reasons — is intent on micromanaging the state’s nonpolitical workers.

Forget about the fact that the corporate sector, not just to keep its best people, is trying to strike a balance between virtual and in-person work. There’s something to be said for the creative tension of a face-to-face meeting. And there are activities that simply demand real-life contact among employees. Among them: determining how some engage others.

Some state services just require real people in real time: law enforcement, public health, transportation and elements of the social safety net. That includes the Virginia Employment Commission, claimed by Youngkin as an early success story, having been restored from its near-collapse under the weight of the jobless surge attributed to COVID-19.

So maybe the Youngkin directive, paired with an apparent freeze on agency discretionary spending over $100,000 announced in a recent memo by the finance secretary, is a cynical attempt to run off employees, saving the taxpayers for whom they work millions of dollars in salaries, health insurance coverage and pension contributions? For state employees, jumping now beats being pushed later, when layoffs could be the rule.

An exodus of public employees — voluntary or forced — could cost Virginia government a defining feature: institutional knowledge. That there are people, most of whom are professional not political, who know how things work means things work better. To skeptics, some of whom are professional politicians, these people are viewed as little more than faceless, process-wedded bureaucrats whose job is to do a job on services.

Next year, one in four state employees — 25% — are eligible to retire, according to the General Assembly’s investigative arm, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The pools of potential retirees are likely larger in some agencies. Many employees poised to exit are white-collar types: 41% are general managers, 38% are financial managers, and 28% are engineers and architects.

And departures will disrupt one of the state work force’s recent characteristics: greater diversity. The Economic Policy Institute, a left-of-center think tank, notes that 58% of Virginia government employees are female, one in five is Black and one in 10 is Hispanic or Asian.

These are challenges that do not lend themselves to quick fixes so often preferred by the political class.

Fingers crossed Youngkin and his advisers are talking about them. Perhaps over coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts?

