Our View | We need all our health care workers to be vaccinated

The vaccine is not just to protect us as patients, but it is to protect the health care workers as well. Last December, when the new vaccine came on the scene, health care workers were placed at the front of the line because we needed them to protect themselves against the virus. We wanted our health care facilities to be COVID-free zones where we could be certain that those who treated us had protected themselves against the virus. That process is part of what allowed health care facilities to begin non-essential procedures again.

To learn that less than a third of those who work at our local health care facilities took part in that opportunity is disappointing.

The fact that 37% of our area health care workers are not vaccinated does nothing to instill confidence in a public conversation about the vaccine. A conversation already polluted with disinformation and outright lies on social media about the effects of the vaccine. Our health care facilities should be setting the example and leading the way with close to 100% of its workers vaccinated.

The NBA has a vaccination rate of 95%. The NFL has a vaccination rate of 94.1%. The fact that our local health care workers are only at 63% makes little sense.