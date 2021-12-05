Our View | We need a whole lot of Christmas this year

It was a perfect night for a parade.
Parents and children lined the parade route along State Street as 121 entries rolled, marched, danced, skated and walked past for an hour-and-a-half.
There was plenty of candy to be had as kids scooped up different varieties of sweet treats as groups passed by generously making sure every child left with pockets full of goodies.
From parade grand marshal 92-year-old Jewell Bell of King University waving enthusiastically to the crowd, to Shamus Dougherty and his red bike, to the parade of fire engines that turned State Street into a laser light show, it was a great return to normalcy after last year, when the parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
Last year taught us not to take these annual holiday traditions for granted. Christmas parades have rolled on through some of the toughest times in our city’s history, but last year State Street was oddly silent the first Thursday of December.
This year, more than most, we need a little Christmas. Actually, we could use a whole lot of Christmas.
With COVID fears continuing, landfill smells seemingly growing, inflation, shortages and a general feeling of uncertainty about the future, the parade provided a brief respite from all those concerns that fill the pages of this newspaper on a daily basis.
It was great to see children literally dancing in the street to Christmas music as they waited for Santa to come by and send them all home to dream of what they hope to find under the tree Christmas morning.
This Christmas we need the peace the heavenly host spoke about when the birth of the Christ child was revealed to the shepherds abiding in the field on that night long ago. We need the hope the child brought to the world from the manger in Bethlehem.
We need hope that the pandemic’s seemingly endless waves of infections come to a conclusion and we don’t think twice before heading into the grocery store without a mask or constantly play the game where you try to guess who is vaccinated and who isn’t.
We need hope the city has the landfill situation under control. We hope that the new gas wells and piping will channel the stench permeating area residences to the proper places and rid all Bristol citizens of this plague that has gone on far too long.
We look around and we see our brethren carrying bedrolls and garbage bags filled with their belongings along our city streets. We see them sleeping in the park, behind retail stores and on benches. We ask for peace and hope for them as well this season.
Our city needs a whole lot of Christmas magic this holiday season to fulfill the promise on the big sign of being, “A Good Place To Live.”