Our View | We need a whole lot of Christmas this year

It was great to see children literally dancing in the street to Christmas music as they waited for Santa to come by and send them all home to dream of what they hope to find under the tree Christmas morning.

This Christmas we need the peace the heavenly host spoke about when the birth of the Christ child was revealed to the shepherds abiding in the field on that night long ago. We need the hope the child brought to the world from the manger in Bethlehem.

We need hope that the pandemic’s seemingly endless waves of infections come to a conclusion and we don’t think twice before heading into the grocery store without a mask or constantly play the game where you try to guess who is vaccinated and who isn’t.

We need hope the city has the landfill situation under control. We hope that the new gas wells and piping will channel the stench permeating area residences to the proper places and rid all Bristol citizens of this plague that has gone on far too long.

We look around and we see our brethren carrying bedrolls and garbage bags filled with their belongings along our city streets. We see them sleeping in the park, behind retail stores and on benches. We ask for peace and hope for them as well this season.