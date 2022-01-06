Our View: We are a country in denial

America is clearly in denial.

“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix these days. It’s about how many Americans denied the existence of a comet poised to strike the Earth even though they could look up and see it in the night sky. Not to be a movie spoiler, but let’s just say it wasn’t a happy ending, unless you were rooting for the comet.

If you cannot look at the videos from the insurrection and conclude it was a violent attack on our nation’s Capitol, your ability to reason must be greatly impaired. A Trump supporter was shot and killed during the insurrection. How much more violent can you get? Three other protesters died in connection with the events of the day. Five Capitol Police officers died immediately following the attack. One died from a stroke, and four others committed suicide.

Of course, the same GOP Congress members that ran for cover from the Trump supporters invading the Capitol, while furiously texting the then president to call off his supporters, have done nothing but minimize the attack, saying the rioters were “tourists” or referring to the event as “one day in January.”