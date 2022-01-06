Our View: We are a country in denial

America needs to be placed on a psychiatrist’s couch and receive some counseling for its sudden inability to handle the truth.
On the anniversary of one of the most blatant attacks on democracy in our country’s history, we get the news that fewer than 40% of Republicans surveyed believe the January insurrection was extremely violent.
There were 27% of those Republicans surveyed who didn’t believe the attacks were violent at all. What were they watching?
We have hours of video from all angles. We have Trump supporters sitting in jails across the nation convicted of attacking law enforcement officials with their own weapons, fire extinguishers and bear spray. While it could have been a lot worse if the Capitol Police had started shooting people, it was certainly tragic enough. These people need to talk to the 140 law enforcement officials who were injured in the melee. Then maybe they will understand the violence perpetrated on that day.
But we really shouldn’t be surprised by the Jan. 6 deniers. We are now a country of deniers of anything we don’t want to believe.
There are the COVID deniers, the COVID vaccine deniers, the Biden-won-the-election deniers, the climate change deniers, the Russian election interference deniers, the 9-11 deniers, the moon-landing deniers and the originals — the round earth deniers.
America is clearly in denial.
“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix these days. It’s about how many Americans denied the existence of a comet poised to strike the Earth even though they could look up and see it in the night sky. Not to be a movie spoiler, but let’s just say it wasn’t a happy ending, unless you were rooting for the comet.
If you cannot look at the videos from the insurrection and conclude it was a violent attack on our nation’s Capitol, your ability to reason must be greatly impaired. A Trump supporter was shot and killed during the insurrection. How much more violent can you get? Three other protesters died in connection with the events of the day. Five Capitol Police officers died immediately following the attack. One died from a stroke, and four others committed suicide.
Of course, the same GOP Congress members that ran for cover from the Trump supporters invading the Capitol, while furiously texting the then president to call off his supporters, have done nothing but minimize the attack, saying the rioters were “tourists” or referring to the event as “one day in January.”
The video doesn’t lie. We saw what we saw, and the images remain haunting and grow even darker as all the backstories, texts and emails about the nefarious plans behind the day continue to roll out into the light.
Our country will never be able to move forward with one party clearly unable or unwilling to comprehend the truth. Perhaps more time will clear our vision and we will be able to come to terms with what happened to our country on that day.
Until then, we will obviously just keep denying our democracy is in peril.