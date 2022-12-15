Our View | WCSA board needs to discuss leadership change issue with its customers

So when was the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) Board going to tell us they are going through a leadership change?

The organization that regularly sends out press releases talking about water projects, awards they have received or how to prevent backflow has yet to send out any news concerning its quick leadership change that happened in early November as General Manager Robbie Cornett was hastily shown the door for unknown reasons. Then somehow Roy Seay was named acting general manager, although there seems to be no official vote making that decision official.

If we had not received an email tip pointing out in the October 24 minutes where Board Chairman David Campbell told the other board members not to talk to the media, we may still not know a change had taken place.

In what is either negligence or an attempt at deception, the WCSA website had quotes from Cornett in two separate Nov. 17 press releases listing him as the general manager even though he had been dismissed at a special called Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 3.

This entire episode demonstrates how little regard the WCSA has for the ratepayers who keep them in their positions and pay for their services. For us to be more than a month since longtime General Manager Robbie Cornett was terminated and to not have a statement from the board on the matter is evidence this board may not have the skillset to handle their positions though the crisis.

Their silence on the matter only lends credence to the fact that this entire organization needs to be investigated and a report to the ratepayers should be provided so we can see what is happening at this utility company. An investigation is currently being conducted by an accounting firm at the request of the board. A full investigation by the Virginia State Police would be a better solution to make sure everything is on the up and up.

While there is no evidence these issues rise to the level of the Bristol Virginia Utilities scandal that rocked the community several years ago, the problems with utility companies remain engrained in the conscious of the area. We have seen what can happen when proper oversight is not provided and when boards suddenly go silent.

This is not a small utility company. WCSA is the largest utility in Southwest Virginia serving 21,000 business and residential water connections and 2,000 sewer connections, according to their website. The organizations annual operating budget is more than $26 million and their long-range capital improvement plan is more than $130 million.

The chairman telling the board in an open meeting not to talk to the media is not a sign of a healthy organization. This is an independent organization not governed by the county with the responsibility of delivering clean water to thousands of businesses and households. It should be operated ethically and efficiently.

The WCSA board needs to inform its ratepayers what is happening in its organization and maintain an open dialogue with everyone involved as they move through this investigation and leadership change.