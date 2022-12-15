 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our View

Our View | WCSA board needs to discuss leadership change issue with its customers

  • 0
Washington County Service Authority

The main sign by the Washington County Service Authority in Abingdon, Va.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

So when was the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) Board going to tell us they are going through a leadership change?

The organization that regularly sends out press releases talking about water projects, awards they have received or how to prevent backflow has yet to send out any news concerning its quick leadership change that happened in early November as General Manager Robbie Cornett was hastily shown the door for unknown reasons. Then somehow Roy Seay was named acting general manager, although there seems to be no official vote making that decision official.

If we had not received an email tip pointing out in the October 24 minutes where Board Chairman David Campbell told the other board members not to talk to the media, we may still not know a change had taken place.

In what is either negligence or an attempt at deception, the WCSA website had quotes from Cornett in two separate Nov. 17 press releases listing him as the general manager even though he had been dismissed at a special called Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 3.

People are also reading…

This entire episode demonstrates how little regard the WCSA has for the ratepayers who keep them in their positions and pay for their services. For us to be more than a month since longtime General Manager Robbie Cornett was terminated and to not have a statement from the board on the matter is evidence this board may not have the skillset to handle their positions though the crisis.

Their silence on the matter only lends credence to the fact that this entire organization needs to be investigated and a report to the ratepayers should be provided so we can see what is happening at this utility company. An investigation is currently being conducted by an accounting firm at the request of the board. A full investigation by the Virginia State Police would be a better solution to make sure everything is on the up and up.

While there is no evidence these issues rise to the level of the Bristol Virginia Utilities scandal that rocked the community several years ago, the problems with utility companies remain engrained in the conscious of the area. We have seen what can happen when proper oversight is not provided and when boards suddenly go silent.

This is not a small utility company. WCSA is the largest utility in Southwest Virginia serving 21,000 business and residential water connections and 2,000 sewer connections, according to their website. The organizations annual operating budget is more than $26 million and their long-range capital improvement plan is more than $130 million.

The chairman telling the board in an open meeting not to talk to the media is not a sign of a healthy organization. This is an independent organization not governed by the county with the responsibility of delivering clean water to thousands of businesses and households. It should be operated ethically and efficiently.

The WCSA board needs to inform its ratepayers what is happening in its organization and maintain an open dialogue with everyone involved as they move through this investigation and leadership change.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View | Racist image on Republican site hard to mistake

Their View | Racist image on Republican site hard to mistake

The picture that recently graced the Patrick County Republican website was either an incompetent attempt to disguise Ku Klux Klan symbols within an image of the GOP elephant or a picture that included pieces of pachyderm poop. Either way, an arguably symbiotic relationship exists between both the racist hate group and excrement.

Their View: Expect more attacks on public education in 2023

Their View: Expect more attacks on public education in 2023

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, expects to be playing defense during the upcoming General Assembly session, at least when it comes to the ongoing push by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the state legislature to carry out a culture war crusade in state education.

Their View | Disabled students win big in suit

Their View | Disabled students win big in suit

Sometimes justice and common sense win out over politics and pandering. That happened Monday when the state of Virginia settled a lawsuit brought by the parents of disabled children put at health risk by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to ban mask mandates in public schools. Youngkin made killing school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic his second executive order upon taking office in January. (The first banned teaching children about Virginia’s long history of institutional racism.)

Their View | Test the legal system to make it work before tragedies

Their View | Test the legal system to make it work before tragedies

The checks and balances of the American legal system depend on zealous investigations. As information drips out about the behavior of the University of Virginia student who shot to death three fellow students and wounded two others on Nov. 13, the question of urgency arises again and again.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts