Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it

This weekend, on the 20th anniversary of the largest terror attack to ever be carried out on American soil, we will repeatedly hear how we are not as united as we were on Sept. 11, 2001.

That is true. The carefully orchestrated attack on innocent people who went to their jobs that beautiful late summer Tuesday morning only to find themselves the victims of a terrorist group filled with hate for our way of life, united us as only a handful of events have over our 245-year history.

Democrats and Republicans sang “God Bless America” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace replaced “God Save The Queen” with the “Star Spangled Banner” during the changing of the guard. It was a unique time in our history when an outside force did something so heinous, it drew the loosely tied bonds of the nation together tighter than at any time since World War II.

But it’s important to remember we were not anywhere close to being united on Sept. 10, 2001. We had just had an election decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. President George W. Bush only had an approval rating of 51% before the 9/11 attacks.