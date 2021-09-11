Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it

This weekend, on the 20th anniversary of the largest terror attack to ever be carried out on American soil, we will repeatedly hear how we are not as united as we were on Sept. 11, 2001.
That is true. The carefully orchestrated attack on innocent people who went to their jobs that beautiful late summer Tuesday morning only to find themselves the victims of a terrorist group filled with hate for our way of life, united us as only a handful of events have over our 245-year history.
Democrats and Republicans sang “God Bless America” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace replaced “God Save The Queen” with the “Star Spangled Banner” during the changing of the guard. It was a unique time in our history when an outside force did something so heinous, it drew the loosely tied bonds of the nation together tighter than at any time since World War II.
But it’s important to remember we were not anywhere close to being united on Sept. 10, 2001. We had just had an election decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. President George W. Bush only had an approval rating of 51% before the 9/11 attacks.
Today, we find ourselves facing extreme partisan divides, but none of this is surprising considering what we have just been through. The country endured four years of a president who made a conscious choice to divide us by ideology most of the time and other times by race or religion. The past four years we faced a leader who consistently refused to be the president for all Americans, choosing to cater almost exclusively to a base of rabid supporters far after the election was over. The result of four years of division was what we saw happen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
We also have foreign influencers in China, Russia and Iran, working hard to drive wedges between neighbors by exacerbating our differences on social media. They believe a nation that thinks differently is a weaker nation. They fail to understand that’s just how we roll.
Unlike countries with heavy-handed leaders, we have the freedom to think differently, and that’s OK.
What those countries and others, who seek to gain profit or power, by dividing us into factions don’t understand is the U.S. may seem hopelessly divided, but the unity is there if you look for it.
The unity in our community was seen earlier this week when thousands of Food City customers pitched in a couple dollars at the checkout line to help the victims of the flooding in Hurley, Virginia. It is seen when groups in Southwest Virginia gather food, water and supplies to truck to the Gulf Coast states affected by Hurricane Ida.
As divided as we have been throughout this pandemic, we have also seen unity. We have cheered our medical workers, sewn masks, helped our neighbors who lost their jobs and tipped restaurant workers more than normal.
Whenever we help our neighbors we don’t ask if they are Democrat or Republican, Baptist or Jewish, Volunteer or Hokie. How many times have we seen strangers pull off the side of the interstate to help a fellow traveler in need? The biblical story of the Good Samaritan plays out several times a week on Interstate 81.