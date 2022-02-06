Our View | They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore

Although Bill Gatton’s name has, or will be, coming off several car dealership signs around Bristol in the coming days, the name of one of the area’s preeminent businessmen will surely live on in the multiple investments he has made in higher education, local businesses and Bristol’s well-being as a whole.

They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore.

He came to Bristol and established a car dealership built on honesty. One of the first things he did after discovering the used car dealership he purchased was falsifying odometer readings was promise to fire anyone who continued to run back the odometers and the employees who ordered them to do it.

Going back through the archives of photos of Gatton here at the Herald Courier, many of them include the car dealership owner standing beside large checks. The checks are large in both physical size and dollar amount. There’s one of Gatton presenting a check to the College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University. In another photo, Gatton is providing a matching gift to Virginia Intermont College to help the now closed school through financial difficulties. There are at least two instances where Gatton gave more than $100,000 to area teachers to help them purchase classroom supplies.

There are also gifts to the University of Kentucky and the multiple stories of Gatton helping local businesses get off the ground.

The local car dealer also served as a one-man economic development department for Bristol, boosting education and helping fellow businessmen along the way.

The 89-year-old’s quote in today’s front page article on his legacy of philanthropy sums up a philosophy we don’t often see in the billionaires of today who choose to build spaceships rather than feed the hungry, or provide livable wages to their employees.

“I enjoyed making a lot of money when I was younger,” Gatton said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve enjoyed giving it away.”

Gatton clearly has experienced the joy of giving and this area is the beneficiary of the joy he has found in helping provide for others.

Who will step up next to give Bristol a boost through finding what Gatton certainly discovered long ago, that it is better to give than to receive?

It is sad to see Gatton’s name come off car dealership signs around town, but the name and Gatton’s legacy will certainly live on in the good works those dealerships helped Gatton provide for this town and other beneficiaries far beyond Bristol’s boundaries.