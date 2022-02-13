Our View | The two Bristols should work together to solve landfill issues

As satisfying as it would be to see the city of Bristol, Tennessee spend several days in a courtroom unveiling the governmental negligence that has caused the Bristol, Virginia landfill to torment area residents for more than a year, the question for Bristol, Tennessee’s council is how does such a lawsuit advance the common good of Bristol?

What does Bristol, Tennessee hope to gain by filing a lawsuit where the only winners will be the lawyers, and the losers would undoubtedly be taxpayers on both sides of State Street?

The taxpayers of Bristol, Virginia are already on the hook for more than $3 million in landfill-related expenses, and that’s just the beginning of what promises to be a whopper of a bill. During a recent presentation to the Bristol Rotary Club Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said the landfill was operating at an $80 million deficit as a result of underperforming on the revenue side and costing much more than expected on the expense side.

If Bristol, Tennessee’s goal is to punish Bristol, Virginia for stinking up the joint with its poor decisions on where to place a landfill and how to manage it, then the courtroom is definitely where they want to take this fight.

But what good will come from such a win? It will not make the landfill stink any less. It will likely not compensate the true victims of this tragedy, which is the people who live in the stench zone, and it could further damage its twin and partner in progress in this area. Also, winning is not guaranteed. The environmentalist hired by Bristol, Tennessee to study the landfill emissions basically did nothing but confirm the findings of the EPA and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that the fumes from the landfill do not cause long-term health issues.

We have already seen the disparity of the two cities when Bristol, Tennessee struck retail gold at the Pinnacle while Bristol, Virginia was left pounding rocks at The Falls. We have learned again and again over the decades that Bristol only moves forward when the two cities are both strong. The Twin City is in a three-legged race only able to progress forward when both cities work cooperatively. It does not work when one has to drag the other along as dead weight.

Bristol, Tennessee seems to understand this. In its landfill update on its website last Monday, Bristol, Tennessee officials provided an olive branch to Bristol, Virginia. They said if Bristol, Virginia gives them a seat at the table to provide feedback about the plans to fix the landfill, they would rather not pursue litigation.

Bristol, Virginia’s Mayor Anthony Farnum should take that offer.

The landfill began as Bristol, Virginia’s problem, and it still is. But it has grown into everyone’s problem. When property values in Bristol, Tennessee drop because of the landfill, that affects Bristol, Tennessee’s revenue. When economic development becomes stunted because no one wants to come to an area with a foul odor, that is everyone’s problem.

Bristol, Tennessee gets its share of the stench. It should definitely get a say in the solution.

A legal victory by Bristol, Tennessee would likely feel good, but it would leave one side of our town even more crippled by poor decisions than it is now. Is that who we want to be?

As bad as it is, the landfill is a short-term problem. One day a year from now, five years from now or a decade from now, the landfill will no longer smell. But the deep wounds potentially created by a lawsuit could last much longer than the landfill stench with greater long-term implications impacting relations between the two Bristols for generations.

Let’s work together as a Twin City to solve this problem. Bristol, Virginia should pull out a chair and invite its neighboring Bristol to the table and work together as a team to beat this scourge.

Then, when the problem is solved, we can celebrate together as a united Bristol.