Our View | The pandemic has taken so much, it's great to have the Santa Train back

The region received an unexpected Christmas gift Tuesday as it was suddenly announced the Santa Train will again ride the rails spreading gifts and Christmas cheer from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee.

The CSX train travels 110 miles through the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee making stops along the way in small towns like Dante, St. Paul and Kermit.

The Santa Train program transitioned to a drive-through service the past two years due to the pandemic. It was the safe thing to do at the time.

It was announced earlier that the drive-through method would be utilized again this year leaving many with the feeling the Santa Train may never actually be a train again, but a press release from Santa Train organizers contained the news that the 80th edition of the Santa train would indeed be on an CSX train.

The reason for the change – feedback and support from the community, and positive developments regarding staffing at CSX. This is another example of community voices making a difference for positive change.

No matter the reason, it will be great to see the train return Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Santa Train is quintessentially part of the fabric of this region. It is neighbors helping neighbors. It is some sharing their bounty so each family can have what they need to have a happier holiday. The fact these train cars are pulled through the middle of coal country filled with Christmas goodies makes it a unique way to introduce Santa to children, spread Christmas cheer and provide some hope, love, peace and joy in the Advent season.

The first year of the Santa train was 1943. It was a difficult time for the region and our nation. Pulling together to fight a war on two fronts, families sacrificed family members and resources for the very survival of the nation and the good of mankind. One account says it is likely many children in the area received the only Christmas toys they got from the Santa Train those years of World War II.

That was the environment the Santa Train was born in. Now the Santa Train returns to a world slowly recovering from a pandemic with many families struggling to make ends meet in an uneven economy.

For some, it’s difficult to celebrate the birth of the Christ child when the commercialization of the holiday’s traditions often only mean more bills they can’t afford to pay. Hopefully the Santa Train can help ease some of the burdens and provide a time of celebration to a season that should be full of happiness and festivities.

The pandemic has taken so much from this area. There has been great loss in terms of not only death and sickness but also lost opportunities and resources. It is great to see events like the Santa Train bring back a sense of normalcy to the region.