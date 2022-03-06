Our View | Support for voting rights is key to our democracy

As Americans, it is our responsibility to vote.

This lesson has become a mantra in our country. However, as President Joe Biden referenced in his State of the Union address, the right to vote is currently at stake on both the national and state levels.

“In state after state, new laws have been passed not only to suppress the vote — we’ve been there before — but to subvert the entire election. We can’t let this happen,” Biden said in the Tuesday speech before a joint session of Congress.

Though the Republican Party recently won three major elections in Virginia — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — the state’s right-leaning politicians continue to advocate for legislation that alters the system in which they broke a long drought without a victory in a statewide office.

According to the Brennan Center, a New York-based nonprofit that is considered progressive, Virginia currently leads the nation in new proposed restrictive voting legislation so far in 2022 with 34 pre-filed bills.

“Twenty-one of these bills would repeal provisions of current state law that ensure voter access to mail voting, including the permanent absentee voter list, drop boxes for the return of absentee ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting,” the group says on its website.

Virginia is not alone in looking to put a stronger lock on the ballot box.

Also according to the Brennan Center, Arizona Republicans have pre-filed almost a dozen election reform measures for the 2022 session. Nearly 30 restrictive voting bills from 2021 are carrying over to the 2022 session from Pennsylvania, and half as many are carrying over from Michigan. Though Texas’ legislative session will not meet this year, the state passed one of the country’s most restrictive voting bills last year. That legislation, Senate Bill 1, currently faces several lawsuits.

In every corner of America, voting rights are being debated.

While individual states are pushing new legislation, voting rights is a national issue. Biden called on the Senate to pass several voting rights bills during the State of the Union.

“The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote and have it counted,” Biden said while addressing the American public. “And look, it’s under assault.”

Biden asked the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the DISCLOSE Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act, according to its website, “is a bill to increase equitable access, transparency and accountability in American elections.” The bill aims to “make it easier to vote, harder to cheat, and help restore trust in our democratic system.” This act proposes changes such as making Election Day a national holiday and allowing mail-in ballots in every state. The bill is currently being blocked from Biden’s desk by a stalemate in the Senate where Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities.

Senate Democrats have also been unable to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Act due to Republicans blocking the vote from advancing to debate. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 required many states with a history of voting rights discrimination to get preclearance from the Department of Justice for any changes to voting laws. This portion of the historic act was undone in a 2013 Supreme Court decision, according to an article published by NPR. The Lewis act would restore and update the requirement.

The DISCLOSE Act, which stands for “Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections” Act and affects privacy surrounding the spending of money in elections, has been read twice in the Senate and moved no further than referral to a committee.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, Democrat supporters of the legislation argue that it is essential to fight Republican efforts at the state level to limit access to the ballot box, while Republicans argue the legislation micromanages local elections.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, 27% of people surveyed wanted Biden to address inflation during the State of the Union. Not matching this top concern of those polled, at 15% of people surveyed, wanted voting rights to be addressed. Showing the difference in concern between parties, voting rights and racial justice were a top concern among Democrats, at 35%, but mentioned by 2% of Republicans. Despite this divide, Congress cannot stop advocating against restrictive voting laws.

The fight for true democracy must continue through lengthy filibusters and painstakingly slow progress. As for our Commander in Chief, while calling on the Senate is a step, it is going to take larger bounds to make actual change in this country. President Biden must keep an active watch on these bills, a tall order perhaps with everything else happening in the world, but fighting for a true and equal democracy is worth the attention.

As for the American public, we must educate ourselves on voting rights issues. It is easy for people — politicians, voting advocates, teachers, parents — to tell others to vote. It’s supposed to be easy, just go do it. However, in a nation with legislation hindering the voting process, every citizen does not have easy access to, or the ability to, vote. Before supporting the restrictive voting legislation, ask yourself if you know who that legislation is going to hurt and hinder from exercising their American right to vote.

For people who work hours that impede voting, for those who don’t feel their vote counts due to unfair district lines and other restrictive voting bills, and for every other citizen, Congress must fight. The rights of these people, American people, hinge upon the bills sitting in the House, the Senate, and state legislation.

Educate yourself on the issues, petition Congress and call on our legislators to support the rights of the American people.