Our View | Supervisors think they know more than VDOT about managing traffic

It’s amazing how after winning an election people seem to gain double the knowledge they had before.

The latest example of this is the Washington County Supervisors who apparently believe they know more about traffic engineering than the Virginia Department of Transportation by again rejecting a roundabout solution for the intersection of Highways 58 and 11 near Exit 19.

The supervisors had many questions about the proposed project. What about the creek in the area? How would emergency traffic get through a roundabout? Would traffic be able to move through the roundabout at peak times? Why not just re-route Highway 11?

All of these are good questions for a VDOT engineer who likely would be glad to answer those queries if the board would ask. Some supervisors openly said they did not understand how the roundabout could work at the intersection. That’s fine. Have VDOT come explain their studies on the issue.

VDOT typically comes to governmental meetings where they present their plans and explain their proposals. They don’t just throw out ideas without facts and reasons to support them. They come prepared with numbers, trends and examples of similar projects from other areas of the state.

Roundabouts have successfully solved traffic issues at tricky intersections throughout Virginia and the nation, but the supervisors acted as if this was an entirely untested concept, foreign to them in how it could successfully move traffic.

Anyone who has been through the roundabout in Troutville off Exit 150 knows they can work. If you look at the Highway 11 and 58 intersection from above, it is easy to see how a roundabout could tie the intersection together very nicely.

Studies have shown roundabouts are safer and more fuel efficient. They also promote lower speeds and traffic calming while reducing the chances of a fatal crash by 90%.

The board had time to ask VDOT for more information before eliminating the roundabout from the plan, but they decided to take the proposal out of the SmartScale plan without attempting to get those questions answered.

By passing the SmartScale plan Tuesday night without the roundabout included, the board has stalled improvements on the intersection for another two years. That means nothing will happen and nothing was never the best option on the table.

It is important that our leaders take the time to get the necessary information and work with state officials in a positive manner to have their questions and concerns answered instead of viewing state partners as problems.

By taking the action they did Tuesday, the supervisors have taken an important part of the area’s traffic improvement plan off the table and further delayed improvements at a key county intersection.

The board’s 7-0 decision should give motorists a lot to ponder the next time they are sitting at the red light at the intersection of Highways 11 and 58.