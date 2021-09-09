 Skip to main content
Our View: Stay safe out there
Our View: Stay safe out there

Let’s be honest.

Now is not a good time to host the region’s largest music festival one weekend, followed the next weekend by a NASCAR playoff race with a full week of the Washington County Fair sandwiched in between.

All of that will happen in the span of little more than a week. The tickets are bought, the rooms are booked and Bristol will do its darnedest to put on a happy face and be a good host as it always is, but we are hurting. Our hospitals are overflowing with cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 coursing through our schools and workplaces.

This is akin to trying to have a nice dinner party while your house is on fire.

We wish this was a return to normal. We wish we could joyfully kick back a few beers and celebrate a couple great weekends in Southwest Virginia without a care in the world, but unfortunately our hearts are heavy with those in the hospital we pray for, and our minds troubled about those we have lost. Many in our community are in no mood for a good time.

With around 40% of the region’s residents vaccinated, the time for government mandates is over. Preventing the spread of the virus is down to personal decisions about getting vaccinated, wearing masks and socially distancing. So far, we are flunking this test on all counts.

The best thing we can all do to navigate these potentially highly transmissible events in our community these next two weeks is to individually work hard to stay safe.

» Mask up — Contrary to what the “medical experts” on Facebook may say, masks work. Just look at the differences in COVID-19 infections in school systems where masks are mandated and systems where they are not. Any type of mask is better than none. If you are going to be in the middle of one of these crowds, an N95 mask may be your best bet.

» Stay at home — If you are unvaccinated, staying home is the responsible choice. Of course, getting vaccinated is also the responsible choice and that obviously hasn’t happened, but that’s no reason to make two irresponsible choices. If you do not have the protection of the vaccine, putting yourself in a crowd with thousands of people is a decision that could result in a very bad outcome.

» Socially distance — There are ways to be in a crowd but not be crowded. Look for space. Maintain your distance. This is not the year to try to rush the stage.

When you go out to these events, or the myriad of other fall events taking place the next several weekends, think about our medical professionals. They have been working as hard as they can since March 2020. This pandemic, which was supposed to be over in a couple of weeks, has turned into their never-ending nightmare. They would love to have a weekend to go to a music festival or watch a race.

Let’s all do our part to stay safe so we can make that happen for them.

