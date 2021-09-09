Our View: Stay safe out there

» Mask up — Contrary to what the “medical experts” on Facebook may say, masks work. Just look at the differences in COVID-19 infections in school systems where masks are mandated and systems where they are not. Any type of mask is better than none. If you are going to be in the middle of one of these crowds, an N95 mask may be your best bet.

» Stay at home — If you are unvaccinated, staying home is the responsible choice. Of course, getting vaccinated is also the responsible choice and that obviously hasn’t happened, but that’s no reason to make two irresponsible choices. If you do not have the protection of the vaccine, putting yourself in a crowd with thousands of people is a decision that could result in a very bad outcome.

» Socially distance — There are ways to be in a crowd but not be crowded. Look for space. Maintain your distance. This is not the year to try to rush the stage.

When you go out to these events, or the myriad of other fall events taking place the next several weekends, think about our medical professionals. They have been working as hard as they can since March 2020. This pandemic, which was supposed to be over in a couple of weeks, has turned into their never-ending nightmare. They would love to have a weekend to go to a music festival or watch a race.

Let’s all do our part to stay safe so we can make that happen for them.