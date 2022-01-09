Our View | Southwest Virginia has rare opportunity to move forward

Secondly, we need broadband. The past administration, combined with federal dollars, has allocated a gazillion dollars for broadband. That is going to bring a broadband wire to every home in Virginia. The key now is to get the people inside the homes where the wires have been stretched to take the service. The dollars to get the wire to the home of the single mom with three kids does no good if the single mom has to choose between electricity, water or broadband. Broadband is going to lose out every time.

Broadband service should be government subsidized for low-income families with children in school. Think of it as an extension of their education. And yes, they are going to watch Netflix and YouTube and spend far too much time arguing on social media. But broadband brings a new world of possibilities inside the home. They will also use the internet to research papers, watch educational videos and virtual learning assignments. We have spent the money to get the wires to the homes. It would be a shame, but also very typical of government, if all that potential remains buried in the yard unused because of the cost of the service.