Our View | Southwest Virginia has rare opportunity to move forward

The next session of the General Assembly puts Southwest Virginia in unfamiliar territory with an opportunity it may never see again.
The region has Del. Terry Kilgore as the majority leader and Del. Israel O’Quinn as deputy majority leader. Adding to the rising Southwest Virginia power cabal in Richmond, Chuck Slemp, the former commonwealth’s attorney in Wise County, was recently named the chief deputy attorney general for Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares.
We also have a new governor in Glenn Youngkin whose key to victory came in squeezing out more votes from rural areas than the political experts thought possible. Many of those voters are in Southwest Virginia.
For a state that seems to be centered around the economic growth in Northern Virginia, Richmond and the Tidewater area, this session features an unprecedented shift in power and a once-in-a-generation opportunity that Southwest Virginia has to capitalize on.
Our leaders have some nice nameplates on their office doors. That recognition will mean very little to us if they cannot use this newfound standing to being home some benefits to move the region forward.
First off, we need funding for school construction.
It has been well documented that Bristol, Virginia has some of the oldest schools in the state. Many other cities and counties in Southwest Virginia are in the same situation. School construction is expensive and cost prohibitive for counties where the choice of keeping taxes low to win reelection often sadly wins out over the needs of those we are trying to educate to become the next generation of leaders. Gov. Ralph Northam worked to have some of the revenue skimmed from the new casinos dedicated to school construction. That’s a great start. A no-interest pool of state money that municipalities can borrow from for school construction without having to move through the bond referendum process would also be a big help.
Secondly, we need broadband. The past administration, combined with federal dollars, has allocated a gazillion dollars for broadband. That is going to bring a broadband wire to every home in Virginia. The key now is to get the people inside the homes where the wires have been stretched to take the service. The dollars to get the wire to the home of the single mom with three kids does no good if the single mom has to choose between electricity, water or broadband. Broadband is going to lose out every time.
Broadband service should be government subsidized for low-income families with children in school. Think of it as an extension of their education. And yes, they are going to watch Netflix and YouTube and spend far too much time arguing on social media. But broadband brings a new world of possibilities inside the home. They will also use the internet to research papers, watch educational videos and virtual learning assignments. We have spent the money to get the wires to the homes. It would be a shame, but also very typical of government, if all that potential remains buried in the yard unused because of the cost of the service.
We also need an unemployment system that works. The pandemic showed that the Virginia Employment Commission is built on a house of cards with poor customer service, outdated technology and management that doesn’t seem to have a handle on how to make the situation better. People in Southwest Virginia have suffered from these inefficiencies for too long. Hopefully, Youngkin will take the recent study on the problems of the VEC and make the recommended changes. The VEC will hopefully never face another economic event like the pandemic, but we will certainly see recessions and economic slowdowns. The system should be capable of getting aid to Virginia families who need it quickly and efficiently.
The past administration’s focus on transportation was much needed and effective. The work on Interstate 81 along with plans to return passenger train service to Bristol is exactly what is needed with a new casino opening. The Virginia Breeze bus service has also given residents an easy, inexpensive way to move around Virginia and to the D.C. area. But we cannot stop there. The larger region needs the Coalfield Expressway to be completed. We also have too many towns that are only accessible by narrow two-lane roads. Transportation needs to continue connecting the small towns of Southwest Virginia with improved roads that help bring tourism, business and generally make it easier to navigate Appalachia.
More specifically, Bristol needs this group’s help to accurately portray the necessity of finding a solution to our landfill emergency. The city may never call it an emergency, but if it quacks like a duck… Bristol, Virginia has reached out for help. We need our representatives in the legislature to understand what harm these odors are doing to our residents and find help and hope for those who are suffering.
This is our time. Southwest Virginia has a rare opportunity to move the region forward. Let’s hope those who have gained this newfound notoriety don’t forget where they come from.