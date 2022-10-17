Our View | Solutions for unfinished hotel not moving fast enough

The most disturbing part of Sunday’s story about the unfinished, partially collapsed hotel on State Street is the last line – “A trial has been set for December 2023 in Chattanooga’s federal court.”

That means it will likely be at least another full year of the sight of an unfinished purple monstrosity defining Bristol’s skyline before any substantial decisions on its future are determined.

For visitors, the unfinished structure, with steel beams stretching toward the sky with a promise of more stories, looks like a sign of growth. An indication the town is moving forward, until they come to the next Rhythm & Roots or race weekend and see the hotel in the same state of stalled construction. Then it brings a lot of questions.

For residents, it’s a reminder of a lack of progress, the uncertainty about what is going to happen to the structure, and questions about what caused the building to fail that Friday night in September more than two years ago.

The city and those interested in the future of Bristol have the same frustrations and questions. What is taking so long?

The answer is that the wheels of justice move slowly. Court dockets used to move slowly even before the pandemic. Now they creep along with glacier-like speed. With an $11 million insurance settlement at stake, this will likely not be a quick process.

There is always the possibility the two parties will come to an agreement on their own. That would be a most welcomed development and could provide a resolution to this building currently stuck in legal limbo.

Everyone who looks at the now-abandoned construction site wants answers, resolutions and a finished, productive hotel, but it appears this legal standoff involving the building owners and an insurance company could last for quite some time.