Our View | Smyth County Library’s space for telehealth is an innovative idea

The Smyth County Public Library’s initiative to create a space for telehealth appointments at the library is the type of out-of-the-box ideas libraries, museums and other community gathering places need to utilize to remain relevant in a world where the entire contents of their shelves can be found on the internet.

The future of the library as an American institution has been debated the past several years as card catalogs have become relics of the past and Googling has replaced much of the traffic to research sections.

Many libraries have done a good job of becoming public computer labs, gathering spaces for groups and leaders of community conversation about important issues. Like many businesses and institutions, the public library has shown the flexibility to pivot and remake itself into a resource center for information whether it be through books, DVDs, CDs or by providing internet access to those who need it.

The idea by Smyth County Library Director Rose Likins to use grant funds to convert unused office space into a space where residents can access telehealth appointments is the type of community resource-based thinking that will keep the public library the center of communities across the nation for years to come.

In rural areas such as Southwest Virginia, telehealth appointments are becoming a critical link between doctor and patient, allowing patients to see a physician virtually without travel and wait time. But with many area residences lacking the robust broadband internet service required for these video calls, libraries, with reliable fast internet connections make a perfect place for these interactions to occur.

The extra thought Likins put into the project making sure the room was large enough for four people, having a removable web cam and including a printer in the room are extra touches that will further benefit the doctor/patient interaction.

The public library is as important as part of the fabric of America today as it always has been. What began as a vehicle to be a central depository for understanding and knowledge is evolving with technology as many things in our society have evolved.

The public library remains a key resource in small towns and communities throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. It is great to see them asking what jobs need to be done and evolving to provide those services.