Our View | Skills games industry in need of regulation

In the Herald Courier’s series on skill games, typically known as “Gray Machines, we have found an industry in need of regulation, structure and attention from the legislature in order to protect consumers, the owners of properties where these games are played and the skill games industry itself.

Since an injunction against the removal of the games was granted, the skill games industry has been in wild west mode. There are no limits on how many games a location can have, no regulations on the amount of payout, or if the machines ever pay out money to the players. And the only thing standing between a 13-year-old sitting down at a skill game in a convenience store and quickly losing $50 or $100 bucks is the worker behind the counter.

In addition to those issues, this in an industry that currently pays no taxes. While the casinos and other legal gambling establishments pay millions of their revenue in state taxes, these skill games are not obliged to pay a penny.

An October study of the issues by the Virginia Joint Audit Legislative and Review Commission forecast the state’s projected 9,000 gray machines in operation could bring in an additional $120 million if they were taxed.

Yet Senior Reporter David McGee’s final story in the Gray Area series Friday pointed out that the lawsuit that brought about the injunction against the removal of the machines could slow the legislature in taking up the issue this session. That would be the worst thing that could happen with this issue.

Even the owners of skill game operations are asking for some regulations, some rules so they can be assured their business is protected. Otherwise, we could have individual city attorneys across the state sending out letters declaring the operations are illegal like Randy Eads did in Bristol, Virginia.

This is not a decision about whether or not gambling should be illegal. By opening casinos in every corner of the state, hosting daily lottery drawings and allowing historic horse racing operations, Virginia has crossed that bridge long ago. The issue is about protecting consumers and making sure this growing skill gaming industry is playing on an equal field as other gambling operations.

When you walk into the Bristol Casino there is someone there to check your age. There are security personnel and Virginia Lottery officials on site to make sure no one is cheating and every one conducts themselves responsibly. The casino itself had to pay $15 million for a 10-year state gaming license to even begin operating. After five months, the casino has paid more than $12 million in state taxes.

Yet the Exxon on the corner can roll in three skill games, plug them in and start collecting money from consumers who have no idea what the minimum payout level on the machine they are putting money into really is. Oh, and the whole operation is tax free.

Where is the fairness in that?

The state is both losing a chance to gain tax revenue while also leaving consumers with no protection from those who may not want to play fair.

Hopefully, the legislature will work to find a resolution to some of these issues in the coming session. It seems the courts and the General Assembly may each be looking for the other to take the first step in solving this issue.

It is government’s responsibility to protect consumers and maintain an equal playing field for all businesses. In the area of skill games, there is much work to be done on both those fronts.