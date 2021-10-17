Our View: Review of area education funding formula needed

Our schools on both sides of the state line are in trouble. SOL scores in Virginia dropped dramatically from 78 for reading in 2019 to 69 in 2021. Math scores dropped from 82 to 54 and science scores fell from 81 in 2019 to 59 in 2021. The story is the same in Tennessee, where the 2020-21 TACP results showed only 29% of Tennessee students are on grade level in language arts and 25% are on grade level in math.

Losing an academic year in the classroom due to the pandemic has had a real and lasting impact on students’ abilities to be successful in school and, as a result, in their future careers.

Now is the time to take a look at the antiquated 30-year-old funding formula used by Tennessee’s government to determine how to divide the pot of money allotted for education. The governor’s idea of working toward a model that prioritizes students over school systems and incentivizes student performance is a solid beginning. The key will be finding a formula everyone can agree on. Compromise and agreement have become rarities in our political landscapes both on national and local levels.

In both states, more funding should be directed to the rural areas. Children in Grundy, Virginia, and Ducktown, Tennessee, should be endowed with the same state-funded education as those who grow up in Arlington, Virginia, or Brentwood, Tennessee.