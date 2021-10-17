Our View: Review of area education funding formula needed

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s call to review the state’s funding formula for its education system is a move all Tennesseans should welcome and one Virginians should demand.
The current funding formula in both states relies heavily on current enrollment combined with the ability of local governments to help supplement local education. With rural areas losing population and tax revenue, the result has been less education funding for students in rural areas, tilting the advantages even more heavily toward students in Northern Virginia and suburban Nashville.
Whatever funding formula Tennessee ultimately decides on following its 90-day review process, the results need to bring more money to schools. Tennessee ranks 46th in the nation in investment per student. That is right above Mississippi. Virginia has nothing to brag about in this category, ranking 41st.
Both states began lotteries aimed at helping fund education, but so far Virginia’s lottery has contributed less than a billion dollars of the state’s $6.8 billion investment in educating Virginia’s public school students. The Tennessee lottery has contributed more than $5.7 billion since its inception in 2004 for a state that spends $5.7 billion per year on education. So in 17 years, the lottery has funded one year of education.
The casinos coming to Virginia, including the Hard Rock Casino coming to Bristol, offer another opportunity to increase funding for education. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called for the estimated $114 million per year the state plans to receive from the casino industry to be used to improve the state’s deteriorating school facilities.
Our schools on both sides of the state line are in trouble. SOL scores in Virginia dropped dramatically from 78 for reading in 2019 to 69 in 2021. Math scores dropped from 82 to 54 and science scores fell from 81 in 2019 to 59 in 2021. The story is the same in Tennessee, where the 2020-21 TACP results showed only 29% of Tennessee students are on grade level in language arts and 25% are on grade level in math.
Losing an academic year in the classroom due to the pandemic has had a real and lasting impact on students’ abilities to be successful in school and, as a result, in their future careers.
Now is the time to take a look at the antiquated 30-year-old funding formula used by Tennessee’s government to determine how to divide the pot of money allotted for education. The governor’s idea of working toward a model that prioritizes students over school systems and incentivizes student performance is a solid beginning. The key will be finding a formula everyone can agree on. Compromise and agreement have become rarities in our political landscapes both on national and local levels.
In both states, more funding should be directed to the rural areas. Children in Grundy, Virginia, and Ducktown, Tennessee, should be endowed with the same state-funded education as those who grow up in Arlington, Virginia, or Brentwood, Tennessee.