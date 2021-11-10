Our View: Report shows VEC slow to react, reform

“The VEC really had no contingency planning that would respond to a large surge in claims,” Wegbreit said, while admitting no one expected a surge of 10 times more than normal volume. “We had the Great Recession not that long ago, and the VEC had a substantially higher volume of claims then, yet the VEC really didn’t have any contingency plans to deal with the inevitable upsurge that was going to come due to COVID-19, or simply the next recession.”

The organization has been modernizing its IT system for 12 years and is eight years behind schedule. The report says the agency still depends far too much on paperwork and lacks web interfaces that tell claimants where they are in the process and when they can expect payment.

With low unemployment and low claim levels, VEC staffing was at a 10-year low of just 677 full-time staff in January 2020. The staffing level had increased to 1,135 employees as of September of this year, but the ramp-up took far too long and has not been nearly enough to shrink a backlog of 440,000 claims issues that needed to be reviewed as of October and 580,000 employee separation reports that have not been reviewed.