Our View: Report shows VEC slow to react, reform

Monday’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review, or JLARC, report about the performance of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) confirmed the frustrations of many out-of-work Virginians who have been forced to wade through multilayered bureaucratic red tape to receive funds owed to them.
The report clearly spelled out the VEC was not great before the pandemic, has performed absolutely horribly throughout the pandemic and needs major changes to prepare for the next crisis.
One of the most startling parts of the report was the fact that state taxpayers literally had better odds at winning money from a scratch-off ticket from the Virginia Lottery than they did talking to a VEC representative on the phone.
In June 2020, the VEC received 3.3 million calls and answered only about 6% of them. Of the 198,000 calls that were answered, the wait time averaged more than an hour.
Given a whole year to fix the situation, the situation only got worse. In June 2021, the agency received 3.4 million calls but only answered 4% of the calls. It wasn’t until July of this year, a year and four months after the pandemic began, that the VEC increased its staffing, expanded to a larger call center and outsourced some of the calls to a third-party vendor.
Marty Wegbreit, the director of litigation at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, has seen these problems through the experiences of his clients. So far this year, 387 unemployment compensation claims have come across his desk. In a more typical environment, that number is about one per week.
“The VEC really had no contingency planning that would respond to a large surge in claims,” Wegbreit said, while admitting no one expected a surge of 10 times more than normal volume. “We had the Great Recession not that long ago, and the VEC had a substantially higher volume of claims then, yet the VEC really didn’t have any contingency plans to deal with the inevitable upsurge that was going to come due to COVID-19, or simply the next recession.”
The organization has been modernizing its IT system for 12 years and is eight years behind schedule. The report says the agency still depends far too much on paperwork and lacks web interfaces that tell claimants where they are in the process and when they can expect payment.
With low unemployment and low claim levels, VEC staffing was at a 10-year low of just 677 full-time staff in January 2020. The staffing level had increased to 1,135 employees as of September of this year, but the ramp-up took far too long and has not been nearly enough to shrink a backlog of 440,000 claims issues that needed to be reviewed as of October and 580,000 employee separation reports that have not been reviewed.
Virginia wasn’t the only state to face surging unemployment due to the pandemic or the only state to struggle ramping up resources to handle the increase, but it seems it was among the states that struggled the worst, and it continues to scramble to handle the problem.
The report points out Utah had a website that allowed customers to upload documents and check the status of claims without having to interact with a call center representative. New Jersey hired 200 third-party contractors in June 2020, more than a year before Virginia made a similar move. North Carolina added 1,800 call center agents between April and May 2020, reducing wait times to less than a minute.
While other states responded to the crisis, Virginia seemed paralyzed. Although Gov. Ralph Northam will likely get high historical marks for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the VEC debacle and parole board controversy will be lasting stains on his legacy.
“It took the VEC a year or more to really respond to that, and I just found that to be shocking,” Wegbreit said of the information in the report. He said he does not understand why the state did not react sooner to hire more call center workers. “I would say it is a failure of leadership at the Virginia Employment Commission. That’s exactly what we should have done.”
The report provides 40 recommendations and 10 policy options they believe could help the current situation and make the VEC more responsive to future crisis. Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin and the new Legislature should make reforming the VEC a priority and enact the recommendations as quickly as possible.
The report and Wegbreit agree that part of the problem is the VEC has been traditionally underfunded by the federal government, and the state government had not supplemented the agency’s funding before the pandemic.
“We’ve been underfunded for decades, and the General Assembly, under both the red team and the blue team has never put any state money into administering Virginia Employment Commission,” Wegbreit said. “Both parties certainly share the blame on this one because we really needed for decades to have some state funding.”
This will not be the last time a medical crisis, recession or other tragedy shakes the economy and causes massive job losses. The VEC needs to respond faster and more efficiently. Hopefully, this report will not go on a shelf to collect dust while Virginia’s unemployed citizens continue to struggle.