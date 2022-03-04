Our View | Panel of experts is better late than never

It’s good to see state officials taking an increased interest in finding a solution to Bristol’s landfill stench crisis by creating a panel of experts to take a look at the issue.

While it is easy to retort things like, “What took them so long?” or “It’s about $#%^^$## time!” at least this issue has finally gained some of the attention it deserves. It would have been great if these experts, who are an hour and a half away at Virginia Tech, could have been consulted by the city earlier on, but here we are almost a year and a half after the landfill smells started torturing citizens of both states on an almost nightly basis, desperately seeking a solution.

Unless you have spent a considerable amount of time in the stench zone, it is hard to imagine how a smell can disrupt lives by causing health symptoms, loss of sleep and a general loss of quality of life. It is hard to believe we have people living in our community who depend on the wind to blow the right direction, or the atmospheric pressure to behave a certain way in order to keep the smells from entering their homes.

The city has tried more gas wells and a variety of other remedies. Some of these efforts may have worked to alleviate the smells, but on the worst nights, all efforts seem to have been in vain.

With the work of our Virginia state delegation, a landfill fix seems to have been moved more toward the top of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) priority list.

Hopefully this panel of experts will be able to come in and quickly diagnose the issues and prescribe a cure.

We hope the experts take a hard look at closing the landfill.

It’s easy to see placing a landfill in a rock quarry in the middle of a residential area was a horrible idea. The worst thing that can happen is to stabilize this situation only to have another stench crisis occur 10 years down the road.

City representatives have repeatedly said closing the landfill is not feasible. Capping the landfill before the trash pile reaches the top of the quarry would not work due to the tendency for rainfall and groundwater to fill the quarry like a lake causing what could be an even larger environmental issue in the future.

These are the issues we need these experts to examine closely. The first priority should be to stop the stench as soon as possible. The second goal has to be to find a long-term solution to the issue so the collective Bristol never has to live through this nightmare again.

If the landfill can be effectively closed, then the city should move in that direction. If it cannot, we want to hear from the experts why that is a bad idea and what can be done to maintain the landfill in such a way that it does not release its smelly vengeance on the people ever again.