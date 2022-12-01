 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our View | Our schools are suffering from long COVID

What schools are doing to combat learning loss

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a global disruption to just about everything, including education. Millions of children missed out on classroom learning, and for many students and teachers virtual learning just wasn't as effective. This was largely due to a lack of remote training for educators, some students lacking the appropriate software and access to the internet to engage remotely, and a general difficulty for working parents to be at home to help their children navigate this sudden new learning format.

By the end of the 2020-2021 school year, students in grades K-12 were on average behind in math by five months and in reading by four months, according to a July 2021 McKinsey & Company report. Another study issued in the fall of that year, which analyzed test scores from 5.4 million American students, found that math and reading test scores have dropped for students in grades 3 to 8, as compared to peers who were in the same grade during the fall of 2019.

The psychological impact of such a mass disruption to their education took an enormous toll on students of all ages. In addition to the anxiety of having friends or family members at risk of contracting COVID-19—or suffering through a COVID infection—students from kindergarten to college displayed a general increase in depression, fatigue, and stress.

All of these mental health challenges further impeded their ability to engage in a remote learning environment. A study by researchers from the University of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Education published in March 2022 found that across all grade levels, teachers faced issues with student engagement, attendance, motivation, communication difficulties, internet access difficulties, and general trouble with providing attention and feedback to their students.

Fortunately, as the pandemic has worn on, schools have not been alone in this struggle. Funding through the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and ESSER has distributed $274 billion to educational agencies across the country, and many schools are using those funds to address learning loss.

The 2021-2022 school year has seen most students return to relative academic normalcy, resuming their normal pace of learning; however, the effects of COVID-related separation and learning loss have been difficult to shake. A 2021 study from Pew found that the psychological effects of in-class learning absence have lingered, and a coalition led by the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in student mental health that same year.

Nonetheless, schools are becoming more well equipped to face the continued struggle against learning loss. HeyTutor outlined nine ways schools are tackling learning loss, drawing on news reports as well as studies of how COVID-19 impacted students' education.

 Ground Picture // Shutterstock

“Showing up is 80% of life.”Woody Allen

It’s easy to look at the latest absenteeism results for school divisions in Southwest Virginia and begin assigning blame.

Some assessment certainly needs to be done with the region’s school divisions having rates of chronic absenteeism as high as 43% as it is in Dickenson County, but blame is mostly an ineffectual tool to solve real-world problems.

Dickenson County’s 43% chronic absenteeism rate doesn’t mean that almost half the student population is not there every school day. It means that 43% of Dickenson County students missed 18 or more days of school in the 2020-21 school year. With a 180-day school year, it means almost half the students were missing from the classroom at least 10% of the time.

It would be the equivalent of an office worker calling out sick once every two weeks.

Many people will want to begin by blaming the parents. If parents would make sure their students got to school, absenteeism would not be at an almost 35% level in Bristol, Virginia schools. Parents can certainly help the situation. Parental involvement and providing that little extra push out the door when a child isn’t feeling 100% after waking up is a time-honored parental tradition. But let’s think about the 2020-21 school year. No responsible parent wanted to send their child to school with even the faintest sniffle, couch or even a headache. Those symptoms could be the onset of COVID and wind up infecting the entire class. The philosophy of giving the kid a Tylenol and telling them to “tough it out” was not something parents could justify at that point in time.

These days parents may also be grandparents who are raising or caretaking for young children whose parents are may be in jail or unable to parent effectively due to addiction issues. Try being 70 and having to get three elementary school kids to school on time every day. Some people are doing to best they can and some days it just doesn’t work out how they wished it would.

Some will blame the school, the teachers or both. The fact is that teachers have more difficult jobs these days than ever. After months of online learning, students returned to the classroom in 2020-21 with very different learning levels than they left with. While some students were likely very successful and adjusted well to online learning, others did not. Some could not because of the lack of reliable internet or home situations that made concentrating on learning outside the classroom more difficult. Teachers had an even wider gap of learning levels and engagement levels in the classroom when students returned. Add to that a year of teaching behind a mask with the fear of touching a child who is infected and you have an atypical classroom situation.

Those students left behind by online learning feel defeated. Those who have remained caught up wonder why they are in the classroom re-learning what they already know while missing out on the opportunity to move ahead.

Others will blame the students themselves. Why can’t they tough it out and get themselves to school and remain engaged in the learning process?

Much was said during graduation speeches virtually in 2020 and again in 2021 about the effects of COVID on those sitting before them and how they were able to overcome adversity and graduate. Also included in that adversity were those seventh-graders whose school year was suddenly interrupted in March of 2020 and perhaps has yet to return to normal. There were kindergarteners, fifth graders, kids of all ages and learning abilities whose lives were suddenly changed by a pandemic no one really understood at the time. They were taken out of their social circles, off of sports teams, away from church and community groups and into isolation for months. The fact that many kids went for months without hugging their grandparents is sometimes forgotten, but had to have a mental effect on their well-being. They are still overcoming the adversity. They are still struggling.

There is a mental health aspect to this as well. In adults, as well as children, mental health issues have been much more prevalent as a direct result of the pandemic. As a society we lack solutions and treatments to effectively navigate those issues.

This is not a situation where blame needs to be assigned. America, Virginia and our region are basically suffering from long COVID. We may not have visible symptoms such as high fever or a cough, but we see the subtle symptoms of the pandemic around us every day. This chronic absenteeism is another symptom of a pandemic with effects that continues to wreak havoc on our society.

It will take parents, school officials and students time to adjust, recover and reorient toward classroom learning in order to reduce these rates and recover from the learning loss.

What these numbers do show us is the importance of continuing learning routines and keeping students in the classroom as much as possible. While it may be OK for a snow day or a battle with the flu , online learning, which had been flirted with by some as an alternative to capital spending for new schools and facilities, is not the answer we thought it may be. The interaction between students, teachers and classmates is critical to creating a solid learning environment.

As society continues to heal from the pandemic, we will see these absentee numbers and area test scores continue to move in a positive direction.

