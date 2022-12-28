Our View | Our infrastructure is near a breaking point

The issues with water and electricity outages brought on by Christmas weekend’s frigid temperatures are clear signs that our infrastructure is near a breaking point and needs immediate attention in order to avoid more serious problems in the future.

We saw what happened in Texas in February of 2021 when the state’s self-contained power system failed under the pressure of single-digit temperatures and 200 people died as a result. We listened as power experts across the country explained in great detail everything Texas officials had done wrong over the years and how that situation was unlikely to occur outside the state’s isolated power system.

Temperatures reached single digits again this past week in Texas but the reinforced electric grid was able to handle the load while the Tennessee Valley Authority, a system that had never had to utilize rolling blackouts did so for several hours on two consecutive days in order for its power generation to meet its demand.

The power was only off for most customers for less than 30 minutes each time but the indiscriminate nature of the brief outages gave no deference from the grandmother attempting to cook a Christmas turkey from the man struggling to breathe on a home oxygen machine from the industry that has to spend hours resetting complex production machinery due to a brief power interruption.

The two days of rolling blackouts serve as a warning that TVA is closer to the edge of not being able to fulfill its customer’s thirst for power than we may have thought. Without significant upgrades to its generation capabilities, these types of incidents may become much more regular occurrences in the future.

The frigid temperatures also showed the vulnerability of some of the area’s water systems. Jonesborough, Tennessee had the most problems with multiple leaks draining its tanks leaving many residences and businesses without water for a couple days.

The South Fork Utility District, who had already warned customers earlier in the year about a “failing infrastructure,” also had issues with leaks draining its tanks and causing another boil advisory for the utility’s frustrated customers.

The question these utilities have to answer and the question their customers should be asking is. “What are they going to do to make sure these situations don’t happen again.”

Local governments are flush with American Rescue Plan funds. Many of them have grand plans for how they are going to use the money. What you don’t hear is routine things like replacing a stretch of aging water line. Towns and utility districts just keep digging and replacing whenever leaks occur, but where is the plan to replace the pipes and make sure we don’t have “failing infrastructure” in our utility districts like the South Fork Utility District does?

We hear lots about spending money to research the implementation of small nuclear reactors and adding green energy such as solar and wind to our electric mix. All that is fine, but when it is 10 degrees and spitting snow, we need to be confident our electrical providers have enough power to keep the heat pumps running. At that point, no one really cares if that energy is coming from a black-cloud making coal plant or a spinning windmill off the coast of Virginia – as long as the power keeps flowing.

A recent examination of power outage date by Reuters showed power outages over the past six years have doubled the number of outages over the previous six years.

As climate change causes our weather to become more unpredictable, we keep dumping more and more demand on the power grid by incentivizing the use of electric vehicles and the favorability of heating systems that use electricity as a principle source of energy.

A 2015 Department of Energy report showed 70% of the nation’s transmission lines are 25 or more years old.

The temporary, brief power interruptions of this Christmas weekend are just a foreshadowing of what is to come if we do not channel some of the approved money to rebuild America’s infrastructure into making sure our current means of power generation and transmission are reliable and have capacity for growth for decades to come.