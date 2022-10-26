Our View | Nuclear power for Southwest Virginia is worth exploring

It is far too early to be dismissive of the idea of using small modular nuclear reactors to help boost energy production.

As Sunday’s article by David McGee pointed out, the technology supporting the use of reactors commonly used to power submarines and aircraft carriers is evolving quickly and with one of the strongest nuclear industries in the nation, it makes sense Virginia would utilize this technology that has powered small cities of sailors in the ocean onshore to add a much-needed baseload energy source to the power grid.

While the work to convert to completely clean energy such as solar and wind energy should continue as quickly as possible. These alternative energy sources are nowhere close to being able to produce enough energy to support the state’s needs. The lack of reliable energy storage methods make these clean energy sources dependent on weather conditions. That’s not good for a state that can see harsh winters.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s plan of “all of the above” energy sources is appropriate in an era where we are on the verge of seeing significant energy contributions from wind and solar farms, but still need reliable baseload energy sources for cold, gray winter days.

Nuclear can provide that support to the baseload power system.

The SMRs come with bipartisan support and a promise of significant funding help from the Biden administration.

Nuclear power is already a significant part of the state’s power portfolio providing 30% of the state’s power in 2020 compared to 63% for natural gas and just 3.8% for coal. Solar energy provided 1.3% of the state’s total power in 2020 but that number will increase in the coming years as more large solar farms come online in Halifax and Charlotte counties.

As a result of the increase in natural gas and nuclear power, and the decline of coal, Virginia has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 20% in the past 10 years. That’s a fact that should have us all breathing a little easier. To continue the reduction of these emissions while maintaining the baseload of power required, more nuclear facilities must be placed into operation. This will further reduce the use of coal and lessen the burning of natural gas to produce power while also reducing the nation’s reliance on foreign oil.

While Southwest Virginia’s ability to help produce energy through wind and solar is limited due to topography, SMRs in areas at abandoned coal mines or power plants with the necessary infrastructure to get the energy on the grid is an advantage for the region.

One key item the governor’s plan makes very clear is, this plan is not set in stone and will be reevaluated and adjusted as plans change and likely long after Youngkin moves onto higher office or back to his living room sofa.

Environmentalists like to tell us why ideas won’t work or why they should not be implemented. Windmills kill birds. Solar panels have to be carefully disposed of in order to prevent damage to the environment, and or course there is the problem of nuclear waste.

In the case of solar farms it is difficult to tell who the true environmentalists are and who is just posing as someone who cares about the environment because they don’t want a giant solar farm next to their neighborhood.

The time for nitpicking energy sources and stalling progress toward a greener future is over. We need to move forward with all these sources of energy to see which source is the most efficient and find where each of these energy strategies fits best in the state’s power portfolio.

If we continue to pit energy sources against each other, we may one day find ourselves arguing in the dark.