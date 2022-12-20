Our View | Non-profits, business community should work together to ease crisis of homelessness

Bristol’s homelessness crisis returns to the forefront of people’s minds this week as temperatures will plunge into the single digits Friday and refuse to rise above the freezing mark for four consecutive days.

This Christmas holiday weekend will be a fight for survival for many homeless individuals in our region.

The current forecast from Accuweather shows a worsening situation from just Monday’s projection with Friday night’s low expected to dip to three degrees and not rise above 15 in very windy conditions and some trace amounts of snow. Christmas Eve will not be much better with temps forecast to drop to seven degrees and not rise above 16.

Fortunately, the Salvation Army and Haven of Rest have opened their doors to as many people as possible. The police will also be patrolling and looking for individuals in need of a place to stay and directing them to places where warmth can be found.

Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army and Brian Plank, the executive director of the local Haven of Rest Ministry spoke to the Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Rotary Club Tuesday about their goals to help deal with a rising tide of homelessness that is not unique to Bristol and will likely not abate any time soon.

First on their list of short-term ideas is public bathrooms. This is not only a good idea for the homeless, but also for tourists visiting the downtown area. Bristol, Tennessee has public restrooms at the Town Center but they are always closed. The doors of the facilities were, as usual, locked Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear why Bristol, Tennessee built public restrooms if the intent is to keep them locked all the time.

Other goals on the list are expansion of the current shelters, a winter shelter for cold weather nights (like this coming weekend), staff and volunteers to support the successful day center that opened this year, and lockers where the unhoused can store their belongings.

Transitional housing is also a need. Plank and Gilliam pointed out that an unhoused person can get a job, make great progress and get a Section 8 voucher but still have nowhere to go because of a lack of available Section 8 and other affordable housing in the area. There needs to be a place where the unhoused can begin to pay their way while searching in this tight housing market for a permanent place to live.

This is not a wish list for the local governments. They have repeatedly shown an ineptitude when it comes to tackling this situation. They pass ordinances restricting where the homeless can be. They are full of complaints and lip service about the issue but short on creativity or energy for solutions to make the situation better.

These are items that need to be tackled by the area’s non-profits, churches and business community. The homeless cannot wait on the inefficient, two-state Bristol bureaucracy to stop ping-ponging the issue back and forth and actually do something to help. The best thing city leaders can do is get out of the way and let the people who care about the issue find real solutions. It would help if they would also unlock their public restrooms.

A story in Tuesday’s Herald Courier said there are more than a half million homeless individuals in the United States. Locally, the Salvation Army has provided shelter for 784 individuals this year. That’s double the number provided last year.

This continued economic growth of our area combined with the current housing shortage means this situation will continue to grow worse. It’s time the community gathered its resources, joined the Salvation Army, Haven of Rest, United Way, churches and other area non-profits and interested individuals to accomplish these goals and make some of these homeless individuals’ lives more tolerable.