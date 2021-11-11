Our View | Nation must care for veterans year round, not just on Veterans Day

This comes after the VA canceled 20 million health care appointments of veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and vets who serve in Afghanistan struggle mentally with what the sudden end of the war means to them.

The investigation has led to some members of Congress advocating more oversight of how the VA complies with the Mission Act.

Despite being the nation’s largest health care system with the second-largest budget in the federal government after the defense budget, the VA health care system with its 171 medical centers and 1,112 outpatient offices is not nearly as expansive or as available as the private health care system. We are fortunate to have a VA Clinic here in Bristol and a VA medical facility 25 or so miles away at Mountain Home, Tennessee. Many other areas of the nation are not so fortunate and need to use the private health care sector to minimize travel time or a backed up VA appointment schedule.

Our veterans deserve our best, not just on Veterans Day but all year round. Their medical care, both physically and mentally, should be of paramount importance and not something they have to be concerned with after returning home from duty.

As a nation, we can and should do better taking care of our veterans.

A free doughnut is nice, but a VA health care system that comes without protracted waits for appointments, or hundreds of miles of travel to receive care would be a great way to honor our veterans this Veterans Day.