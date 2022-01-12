Our View: Members of Congress should not trade stocks

Charlottesville native and Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr was urged to resign by the unlikely bipartisan duo of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the senator dumped an estimated $1.7 million of stock in February 2020 while he was working to assure the nation everything was going to be fine. Burr, who was serving as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time, was never charged by the U.S. Justice Department. The case was closed in January 2021. He did not resign.

Ossoff’s idea to make Congress less financially conflicted has already made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sound like an anti-vaxxer claiming individual rights as she talks about members of Congress and their families having the right to participate in the “free market economy.” Pelosi’s opinion may be colored by the fact her husband is a wealthy investor with millions in stocks.