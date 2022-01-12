Our View: Members of Congress should not trade stocks

There’s a bill coming from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia that is deserving of bipartisan support, but it surprisingly is already facing opposition from the Speaker of the House.
Ossoff, the freshman senator who helped flip Senate control to the Democrats in a pivotal runoff election a year ago, wants to ban members of Congress and their immediate family members from trading individual stocks.
We have seen members of Congress abuse this privilege by buying up individual stocks, allegedly after receiving inside information in a congressional hearing or through privileged communications. That is not fair. Corporate executives who do this kind of inside trading usually end up heavily fined or behind bars. For Congress, it seems to be part of the benefits package.
Just recently, it was revealed Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul failed to disclose that his wife had purchased stock in a company called Gilead. That company makes the popular COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir. The stock purchase was made on Feb. 26 of 2020.
The congressional stock strategy has not contained itself to one side of the aisle. New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat, failed to disclose trades of more than $1 million in medical and tech companies during the pandemic, according to stories from the Associated Press.
Charlottesville native and Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr was urged to resign by the unlikely bipartisan duo of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the senator dumped an estimated $1.7 million of stock in February 2020 while he was working to assure the nation everything was going to be fine. Burr, who was serving as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time, was never charged by the U.S. Justice Department. The case was closed in January 2021. He did not resign.
Ossoff’s idea to make Congress less financially conflicted has already made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sound like an anti-vaxxer claiming individual rights as she talks about members of Congress and their families having the right to participate in the “free market economy.” Pelosi’s opinion may be colored by the fact her husband is a wealthy investor with millions in stocks.
The bill would not disallow members of Congress from investing in the stock market. There are no provisions against investing in mutual funds or index funds, so members of Congress could still benefit when they create a positive economy that drives the market higher. The proposed bill is designed to eliminate a conflict of interest that occurs when they hear of a new technology or advancement in closed committee hearing or classified documents and then takes advantage of that non-public knowledge to make money.