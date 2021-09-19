Our View: Make plans to close landfill if gas wells fail

If the gas wells currently being installed at the Bristol, Virginia landfill don’t show quick results in greatly reducing the stench coming from the poorly planned landfill, City Council should begin making other plans for its trash and come up with a timeline to shut it down.
City officials and the contractor working on the project made it clear that drilling wells to channel gas to be burnt off is the only strategy left to stop the foul odor plaguing neighborhoods and reportedly causing health issues for city residents on both sides of the state line. The contractor’s answer to what to do if the initial wells didn’t solve the problem is to drill more wells. Hopefully, this is the right answer and the additional wells and gas collection system will give the neighbors of the landfill some much-needed relief from the noxious smells that invade their homes on an almost daily basis.
If three months down the road the 17 new wells have not made a difference in deterring the stench, it’s time for Plan B and that is abandoning this landfill that never should have been established in the first place.
City Council says the millions of dollars in debt will be a burden to the taxpayer. While the city is financially challenged, the larger problem is citizens in two states are suffering every day because of the poor decisions of the Bristol, Virginia city government. The potential of class-action lawsuits due to health issues, or simply quality of life and property value issues, combined with the potential loss of economic development opportunities, will make the $34 million council is concerned about look like a Target run.
Any City Council member who doesn’t agree closing the landfill is the next step in this process should move their residence to Pendergrass Avenue, King Mill Pike or Old Airport Road and see if they can tolerate living with landfill stench as a constant companion. The status quo is not a sustainable situation.
Two weeks ago, City Manager Randy Eads said the landfill will remain open for the next 23-25 years. That must have sounded like a prison sentence to those who have had the landfill’s issues invade the sanctity of their homes. Unless the situation gets a lot better quickly, enduring this problem for another quarter century is not a realistic strategy.
What happens when the stench becomes stronger and regularly wafts over State Street on busy weekend, or makes its way to the speedway on race week? Bristol has a lot of great things it’s known for – “The city that stinks” does not make for an attractive bumper sticker.
City officials will say they have to keep the landfill open because of closing plans with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that require the quarry be filled to the top with garbage. That closing plan likely assumes the landfill doesn’t smell like someone who has been without power for a month opened a freezer full of deer meat.
The city needs to work with our state delegates and senators and collaboratively with their colleagues in Tennessee to come up with a new plan that solves this problem for good.
If this council isn’t up to the task, the citizens will certainly be able to find a slate of candidates who will make closing the landfill a top priority.
Everyone also needs to realize that even if the landfill closes this week that doesn’t mean the problems will go away. The costs to control the smell will not go away either. This is all the result of a terrible decision that will continue to plague the city for decades, but piling more trash on an already smelly situation is not a good plan for our citizens or the future economic development of Bristol.