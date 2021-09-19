Our View: Make plans to close landfill if gas wells fail

If the gas wells currently being installed at the Bristol, Virginia landfill don’t show quick results in greatly reducing the stench coming from the poorly planned landfill, City Council should begin making other plans for its trash and come up with a timeline to shut it down.

City officials and the contractor working on the project made it clear that drilling wells to channel gas to be burnt off is the only strategy left to stop the foul odor plaguing neighborhoods and reportedly causing health issues for city residents on both sides of the state line. The contractor’s answer to what to do if the initial wells didn’t solve the problem is to drill more wells. Hopefully, this is the right answer and the additional wells and gas collection system will give the neighbors of the landfill some much-needed relief from the noxious smells that invade their homes on an almost daily basis.

If three months down the road the 17 new wells have not made a difference in deterring the stench, it’s time for Plan B and that is abandoning this landfill that never should have been established in the first place.