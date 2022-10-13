Our View | Localities should plan to man fire departments, rescue squads with professionals

The transfer of the Valley Rescue Squad to Washington County Virginia is news happening in rural areas all across the country for both volunteer medical personnel and volunteer firefighters.

Much like the labor shortage in restaurants, classrooms and hospitals across America, the numbers of volunteers in fire stations and rescue squads across the country is falling short of demand. A February NPR story focused on the lack of volunteer firefighters in Kansas said according to the National Volunteer Fire Council the number of volunteer firefighters have dropped 17% since 1984, while calls for service have tripled during that same time period.

An April story from the Leaf Chronicle in Clarksville, Tennessee points out that 75% of Tennessee fire departments are staffed by 11,000 volunteers.

The story of Valley Rescue Squad’s change to a county-operated, professionally-manned department was predictable before the pandemic. COVID has accentuated the decline in volunteers.

Valley Rescue Squad Captain Morgan O’Quinn has been with the Valley Rescue Squad for 22 years. He told reporter Joe Tennis the squad answers an average of one call per day.

“Volunteers are dying,” O’Quinn said. “You can’t get anybody to do anything, and especially with COVID. People are afraid to get on an ambulance, afraid to get on a fire truck.”

The fears are real. According to NPR, around 100 volunteer firefighters have died from COVID, many of the firefighters contracted COVID on calls.

Combine the realities of COVID with approximately 250 hours of required training, and it makes the noble cause of protecting your neighbors from fire and medical emergencies a field too far for many well-intentioned individuals who may have served as volunteers in past times.

Part of the problem is the transition of our society. There are just not many people who can take off work at the drop of a hat at 2:40 in the afternoon to jump on a fire truck and rush to fight a fire or perform CPR on a person having a heart attack. The system worked back when farmers worked locally in the fields. It was easy to put down the farm tools or stop the tractor when the fire whistle summoned them to the station and go help their neighbors. We are simply not in that environment any longer.

Even though more people are working remotely, interrupting a Zoom call to go answer a fire call seems far-fetched in this time.

Firefighting and emergency medical work have moved to the realm of professional work. While it is admirable for volunteers to continue donating their valuable time to these causes, the reality of reliably manning volunteer fire departments and rescue squads without paid professionals on board seems remote.

Much like Washington County has done with Valley Rescue Squad, localities need to be prepared to staff these volunteer rescue squads and fire departments or have a plan to protect the areas in a different way.

A health check on these volunteer fire departments and rescue squads need to be taken immediately. Are they responding to calls? Do the volunteers have adequate availability with enough numbers to successfully perform their tasks? Is the equipment they are using updated, and adequate for the jobs needing to be performed?

America has received countless billions of dollars in free labor and good will from men and women throughout our history who have answered the call to help their neighbor. Innumerable amounts of property value has been preserved. Countless lives have been saved.

But now, time has come to pay professionals to guarantee these invaluable services continue to be provided in a timely, competent manner.

Localities need to plan for the eventual loss of the volunteer workforce and how to fund these critical parts of our infrastructure in the future.