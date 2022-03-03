Our View | Kaine gives his own State of the Union speech

Tim Kaine had had enough.

While presiding over the Senate on Tuesday before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, the senator from Virginia took exception to characterizations of the state of the nation from some of his GOP colleagues as the negative Nellies of the Senate arose to provide a less-than-glowing perspective of America’s current state of affairs.

Kaine handed over the chair to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and provided what turned out to be eight minutes of hope for America.

“As I was hearing colleagues talk on the floor about the state of our country, what I was hearing from my Republican colleagues were words like ‘malaise,’ ‘funk,’ ‘disaster.’ I was seeing visuals of a house on fire,” Kaine said. “I don’t think America is a disaster. I don’t think America is on fire. I don’t think America is in a deep, unyielding malaise.”

While admitting the nation certainly has challenges, he pointed out some areas where the nation is excelling to go with the gloomy facts and figures on the opposite side of the aisle.

“My colleagues have brought up some things that really are very legitimate concerns,” Kaine continued. “Inflation is a very, very legitimate concern that has to be addressed, but I’ve listened to these speeches and not one has talked about record job growth. Not one has talked about strong GDP growth. Not one has talked about dramatic increases in wages and salaries of low- and moderate-income people. Is that because my colleagues are unaware of those things? No, they know these things. They’re just choosing not to discuss them.”

Kaine said the picture of a country in a malaise and mired in a deep funk is not the America he sees while pointing out that none of the speeches from GOP members mentioned the rapid decline of COVID-19, vaccines that have saved countless lives or the economic success of the reverses of huge job losses caused by the pandemic.

“When you look at strong job growth, and strong wage growth and strong GDP growth. When you look at declining case numbers, I’ll tell you what I see,” Kaine said. “I see the beginnings of something that we often see in American life — an American comeback. We are comeback people.

“A friend of mine once said, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do.’ We are tough, tough people.”

Kaine said he did not see a funk or a malaise, or people blaming the president for the reality of a difficult time when he was traveling around Virginia recently.

“I see people with their chin up, with their head held high who will acknowledge that we have challenges, and we’ve got problems to solve, but believe we are on our way to a better chapter after a very difficult last couple of years,” Kaine said. “That’s the can-do spirit I see around Virginia. That’s the can-do spirit I believe has always characterized Americans.”

In a time when hope is in short supply and challenges are plentiful, it is helpful to get a perspective on how far we have come instead of always staring discouragingly at how far we still have to go.

We are Americans. We have come back from economic struggles, a Civil War, and environmental disasters, but we always come back. We keep moving forward.

As President Joe Biden always says, it’s never a good bet to bet against America. We have come back many times before. We are coming back again.