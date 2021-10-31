Our View: Just look at Bristol to see how much your vote can matter

Now the city’s leadership has pushed all of its chips to the center of the table to literally and figuratively gamble on a future economy buoyed by a casino. For the sake of the future of the city, we hope that works and pulls Bristol, Virginia out of the quarry full of debt it finds itself buried in because of the poor decisions of the past.

One of the many lessons to this parable of Bristol, Virginia is your vote matters.

There are no city council members up for election this year, and three Washington County supervisors are running unopposed, but there are a couple of interesting county school board races. Constitutional offices across the state are also up for election.

School boards have had a difficult past couple years. They have been charged with keeping our children safe during a pandemic, establishing virtual learning options and still keeping students on track academically. Their jobs have not been helped by citizens screaming at them concerning where students should use the bathroom or a college-level theory on race that is not even part of the coursework of Virginia schools. We need school board members who will support teachers and the staff to keep our schools moving forward while tuning out all the political rabble-rousing.

These decisions in local elections deserve your attention. Most people give more thought to the cup of coffee they order at Starbucks than who they will have in control of their school system. That is how we end up with people who throw garbage into quarries and plan developments on rock piles. We can do better. We must do better. Our future depends on it.