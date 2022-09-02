Our View | Just hear that train a‑comin’

The proof is in the numbers: Virginians are all in on passenger rail travel.

Virginia’s six Amtrak passenger train routes saw a record 110,000 passengers in July and a 30% increase over the previous month.

Finally, Americans seem to be joining our European brethren who have been utilizing robust rail systems to get around for years. Here, the appeal of the individuality of the automobile has slowed the need for passenger rail, but unpredictable I-81 conditions combined with high gas prices seem to be turning many people on to riding the rails on a much more frequent basis.

But much more work needs to be done so more people can get on board.

After extending the Route 46 line from Roanoke to Christiansburg, hopefully funding will be on hand to continue heading west to Bristol. It’s interesting that Facebook comments from readers of news stories about potential Amtrak expansion typically discuss the potential of expansion to Bristol asking when it’s going to happen. Rail riders are interested in coming here. Lately the interest has all been in finding an easy way to get to the casino. As Hard Rock prepares to open its permanent casino in 2024, those voices will likely grow even stronger.

But expansion isn’t happening fast enough. The earliest date is the end of the decade and that seems a bit optimistic given the challenges that have to be overcome to get the train here. Part of the issue involved a bridge far away from Bristol. The Long Bridge project in Washington, D.C., will help increase passenger train capacity throughout the state and relieve a current pinch point in Amtrak’s service. The earliest that project is expected to be finished is 2030.

Donald “DJ” Stadtler Jr., executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said the numbers show if more routes were available, more Virginians would be taking the train.

And it’s not just the whistle of the passenger train that is attracting people to ride share along I-81. The new Highland Rhythm route of the Virginia Breeze daily bus service from Bristol to Washington, D.C., accounted for 24% of the system’s entire ridership earlier this year. The Virginia Breeze bus service has seen a more than 50% increase in business this past year overall.

With Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine frequently discussing the restoration of passenger train service to Bristol and more transportation money on the way from the just passed Inflation Reduction Act, hopefully the day when the Amtrak train rolls into the Bristol train station is not as far away as many people think.

The addition would help connect Southwest Virginia with the rest of the state and also cities in Tennessee. It is a critical link in our transportation portfolio that would help the city continue to grow economically and attract tourists who would much rather have a seat and chill on an Amtrak train rather than navigate around hundreds of transfer trucks on I-81.

If you bring the train, people will ride it. Let’s all encourage Virginia’s leaders to keep working on the railroad.