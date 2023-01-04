Our View | Jones' decision is best for all of Bristol

Judge James P. Jones did all Bristol taxpayers a favor with the decision to send the federal court case between the two Bristols to mediation.

The two cities have spent more than $1.3 million dollars (or 130% of the annual United Way fundraising goal for this community) on legal fees on this travesty of a lawsuit that should have been handled around a table between the leaders of the two cities.

While the mediation process will likely not completely turn off the fire hose of taxpayer money flowing out of city coffers to Richmond legal firms, it will hopefully slow it from a gusher to a trickle.

Now that the city of Bristol Virginia has won this Pyrrhic victory, it should not change the city’s landfill remediation process one iota. This situation cannot be remedied quickly enough. Bristol’s city leaders must proceed with the utmost speed to seal off the sidewalls and continue the other remediation steps to close the book on this terrible decision to place a landfill in a rock quarry in the middle of town. That decision and the 25 years of garbage should be buried under millions of dollars of dirt never to be opened again.

The fact Bristol, Virginia, has not agreed to a consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality does not speak well for its intentions to follow through with this matter. While there may be some disagreement the consent order process, a city gassing its citizens with landfill odors should not be so picky when required to clean up its mess.

So far, Bristol Virginia has been unable to work with Bristol Tennessee and found itself embroiled in a federal court case.

They have also not been able to come to an agreement on a consent order with DEQ and that situation is now on the desk of the Virginia Attorney General.

An outgoing city councilman actually brought up reopening the landfill once it is “fixed” during a City Council meeting at the end of the year.

There needs to be some self-examination from Bristol Virginia on the fact that they have offended their neighbors, refused to take any monetary responsibility for making the lives of those in the affected area better and now can’t seem to agree with Virginia’s lead environmental agency on a document outlining a clear solution.

Bristol Tennessee used one of the few tools available to seek a remedy for its citizens. The decision was admirable. The cost is just much way too high for an area with so many other needs. The city’s goal was to hold Bristol, Virginia accountable for the landfill and force them to fix the issue. That slow and painful process is underway. The rest of the work between the two cities on this issue can hopefully be accomplished around a mediation table instead of both sides debating by hired proxies in a federal courtroom.

Judge Jones’ decision is a step in the right direction in taking this issue from the court of the absurd to a place where the two cities can begin communicating like neighbors again.