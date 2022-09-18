 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Our View | It's been a September to remember

  • 0
Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion - Saturday Night

A festival goer cheers on the Del McCoury Band during their Saturday night performance during last weekend’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

Bristol has had a great September and it’s only the 18th.

The combination of Rhythm & Roots and race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway kept many in the area busy the past two weekends. Both events have been tremendous opportunities to showcase what is happening in Bristol. These days, that’s a lot.

Rhythm & Roots highlighted some fantastic musical artists who had people young and old dancing in the streets Friday and Sunday and dancing in the rain on Saturday. The festival also showcases Bristol’s downtown with its two major performance centers, many great restaurants with live music and retail opportunities.

The race weekend elevates Bristol to the national sports scene. As the first playoff cutoff race, The Night Race has taken on even more importance on the NASCAR circuit. That has elevated the national conversation and interest in the race. Plus, the fact that it is typically a highly-entertaining race in the bullring that is BMS and you have a great television show for potential tourists across the nation to become familiar with our town, and what it has that brings people here from all over the country to see a race.

People are also reading…

The race is great in person too. The sanitized version of the sport on TV is nothing like sitting in the grandstands feeling the vibrations of the steel bleachers as the cars rumble past. The distinctive smell of burning rubber as the cars move around the world’s fastest half is something else that doesn’t come through the NBC feed. BMS and its fan-friendly atmosphere helps make the NASCAR experience one people want to return to again.

And when people return now, they have more attractions to keep them busy such as the Bristol Casino and soon to be Hard Rock Casino as well as the soon to be Tennessee Hills Distillery which broke ground a few weeks for its new attraction and corporate headquarter across from The Pinnacle shopping center.

As we know, Bristol’s story remains a complicated one. Divided by governments but united by common causes we have much work to do and our visitors likely noticed some of that as well. For those long-time visitors to the area they likely look around and see how far we have come. First-time visitors to the area likely see an area with great potential and can see how far we have to go. It’s all a matter of perception depending on where you get on board Bristol’s journey to fulfilling that promise of being, “A good place to live.”

The past two weekends have been the best of Bristol on full display for all to see. It has been a great opportunity to celebrate where we are and who we are as a community while giving a sneak peek of where we are going.

It’s been a great September of 2022 and September of 2023 will be great as well as the NASCAR schedule shows Rhythm & Roots and the fall weekend races will be held on back-to-back weekends again.

We can’t wait.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion/Editorial: The company Youngkin keeps looks very ugly

Opinion/Editorial: The company Youngkin keeps looks very ugly

Officially, according to WorldReference.com, the line is, “You’re known by the company you keep.” By that measure, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin acquired a new label traveling to Maine last week to give a campaign speech for Maine Gov. Paul LePage. The Old Dominion’s absentee chief executive and presidential wannabe is now the known sympathizer of a guy who makes racist statements based on lies.

Their View | Remembering 9/11, 21 years later

Their View | Remembering 9/11, 21 years later

Today, the tremors of 9/11 are still being felt far from Manhattan, Arlington County and a Pennsylvania field. The sadness and sorrow remain, even if it’s difficult to imagine a time before the shock of Sept. 11.

Their View | Feed school kids

Their View | Feed school kids

America can afford to invest in its kids’ health and education by buying them breakfast and lunch at school. If we won’t, we don’t care about their future, and if we live long enough, our own. 

Our View | Bristol’s dual winning streak continues

Our View | Bristol’s dual winning streak continues

After years of the area being called economically challenged, it’s nice to see both Bristols celebrate huge successes at the same time. Hopefully the two sides can cheer for each other instead of competing and find ways to work together for the good of all.

Their VIew | Fredericksburg on cusp of solving homelessness?

Their VIew | Fredericksburg on cusp of solving homelessness?

On Tuesday, several key players in the Fredericksburg region sat down with The Free Lance–Star opinion page editor to give a high-level overview of where the city is in dealing with homelessness. One consistent theme ran through that discussion.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts