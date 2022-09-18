Our View | It's been a September to remember

Bristol has had a great September and it’s only the 18th.

The combination of Rhythm & Roots and race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway kept many in the area busy the past two weekends. Both events have been tremendous opportunities to showcase what is happening in Bristol. These days, that’s a lot.

Rhythm & Roots highlighted some fantastic musical artists who had people young and old dancing in the streets Friday and Sunday and dancing in the rain on Saturday. The festival also showcases Bristol’s downtown with its two major performance centers, many great restaurants with live music and retail opportunities.

The race weekend elevates Bristol to the national sports scene. As the first playoff cutoff race, The Night Race has taken on even more importance on the NASCAR circuit. That has elevated the national conversation and interest in the race. Plus, the fact that it is typically a highly-entertaining race in the bullring that is BMS and you have a great television show for potential tourists across the nation to become familiar with our town, and what it has that brings people here from all over the country to see a race.

The race is great in person too. The sanitized version of the sport on TV is nothing like sitting in the grandstands feeling the vibrations of the steel bleachers as the cars rumble past. The distinctive smell of burning rubber as the cars move around the world’s fastest half is something else that doesn’t come through the NBC feed. BMS and its fan-friendly atmosphere helps make the NASCAR experience one people want to return to again.

And when people return now, they have more attractions to keep them busy such as the Bristol Casino and soon to be Hard Rock Casino as well as the soon to be Tennessee Hills Distillery which broke ground a few weeks for its new attraction and corporate headquarter across from The Pinnacle shopping center.

As we know, Bristol’s story remains a complicated one. Divided by governments but united by common causes we have much work to do and our visitors likely noticed some of that as well. For those long-time visitors to the area they likely look around and see how far we have come. First-time visitors to the area likely see an area with great potential and can see how far we have to go. It’s all a matter of perception depending on where you get on board Bristol’s journey to fulfilling that promise of being, “A good place to live.”

The past two weekends have been the best of Bristol on full display for all to see. It has been a great opportunity to celebrate where we are and who we are as a community while giving a sneak peek of where we are going.

It’s been a great September of 2022 and September of 2023 will be great as well as the NASCAR schedule shows Rhythm & Roots and the fall weekend races will be held on back-to-back weekends again.

We can’t wait.