Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.

Many people’s opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine were formed well before the vaccine was even available.
The hesitancy of many to take a vaccine has been reinforced, not by the actual performance or effectiveness of the vaccine, but by conspiracy theories spread on social media, disinformation from right-wing news outlets and a puzzling response from Christian evangelicals. Some churches find themselves on the wrong side of history once again for either refusing to tell parishioners the vaccine is the right course to take for the health of their neighbors and the greater community, or by outright opposing vaccination efforts.
It’s time for everyone who has not yet received the vaccine to take a minute and rethink their position on this issue.
The consequences have changed dramatically since the vaccine first became available last January. We are facing a mutated virus much more transmissible than its predecessor. Where younger individuals seemed to be able to shrug off the original virus without much difficulty, the delta variant has filled our hospitals with patients under 30 struggling to breathe.
It’s time for those who have not received the vaccine so far to ask themselves some questions. Am I doing what is best for me? Am I doing what is best for my family? Am I doing what is best for my community?
Sociologists will spend decades examining how this public health crisis turned itself into a political test. How did the great achievement of producing a vaccine in record time under a Republican administration with distribution promoted under a Democrat administration become a shibboleth for who a person supports politically?
David French, a columnist for The Dispatch, wrote recently about how he talks to college students about avoiding “the partisan mind.” He said we should reject partisanship as an identity. For many, their political party, their choice of cable news channels and their choice of baseball hats has become an identity framing every decision, every interaction with another person is framed as liberal or conservative, Trump supporter or Trump hater.
Remember when we didn’t care about politics?
There was a time not so long ago when we whispered our party affiliation only when we went the polls. We spoke in a really low voice to the poll worker like we were asking where the hemorrhoid cream is at the pharmacy.
Now we wear clothing and fly flags from trucks and porches declaring our undying allegiance as if our preferred political party was the Tennessee Volunteers football team.
If you are unvaccinated, please take time to reexamine this decision. The landscape has changed. If you were waiting for a vaccine to be FDA approved, the wait is over. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 16 and older last month.
We have seen a constant parade of unvaccinated patients get sick from the delta variant and express regret they did not get the vaccine. They include Bristol’s Travis Campbell, who spent three weeks in the hospital battling the virus and imploring local residents to get vaccinated via video from his hospital bed.
What we have not seen is vaccinated people expressing concerns about getting the shot. Remorse makes an appearance on only one side of this debate. Death also typically makes an appearance on one side of this debate.
Things are different than when the large majority of unvaccinated residents made this decision. If you have not received the vaccine yet, please find someplace quiet to reconsider this issue.
Sit on the porch and contemplate the current situation. Think about your family. Think about your neighbors. This virus has no political affiliation. It has no religion. It has no morals, ethics or care about the wrath it has brought to our society.
We need everyone’s help to bring it under control and the vaccine is the best tool we have been blessed with. We prayed for this solution, and now 60% of us won’t take it.
Please consider changing your mind as the situation has changed and take the vaccine. It truly could be a life or death decision not only for yourself, but for your families and our community as well.