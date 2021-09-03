Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.

Many people’s opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine were formed well before the vaccine was even available.

The hesitancy of many to take a vaccine has been reinforced, not by the actual performance or effectiveness of the vaccine, but by conspiracy theories spread on social media, disinformation from right-wing news outlets and a puzzling response from Christian evangelicals. Some churches find themselves on the wrong side of history once again for either refusing to tell parishioners the vaccine is the right course to take for the health of their neighbors and the greater community, or by outright opposing vaccination efforts.

It’s time for everyone who has not yet received the vaccine to take a minute and rethink their position on this issue.

The consequences have changed dramatically since the vaccine first became available last January. We are facing a mutated virus much more transmissible than its predecessor. Where younger individuals seemed to be able to shrug off the original virus without much difficulty, the delta variant has filled our hospitals with patients under 30 struggling to breathe.

It’s time for those who have not received the vaccine so far to ask themselves some questions. Am I doing what is best for me? Am I doing what is best for my family? Am I doing what is best for my community?