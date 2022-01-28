Our View | Irrational numbers on coronavirus

The numbers make no sense.

While the omicron variant ravishes the area, sending record numbers of patients to the hospital and elevating the positivity rate to above 45% of those tested, the percentage of people who have been vaccinated is the only number on Ballad’s daily COVID scorecard that remains stubbornly steady at just above 47% of the population.

But even that doesn’t tell the full story. While less than half the population has received the initial vaccine doses, only 20% of the population of Southwest Virginia has received a booster leaving even more people potentially vulnerable.

While we are aware it is possible to get the omicron variant while vaccinated, it is also clear that getting COVID while vaccinated is a much easier experience for most than if they are unvaccinated. The vaccine has saved lives and kept hospital beds clear for those who truly need them. Of the 427 patients in the hospital Wednesday, 86% were unvaccinated.

Why this area trails state and national vaccine rates by a large margin has been a mystery.

One theory that is worth consideration is that the area’s battle with opioid abuse has left many distrustful of the government and health care professionals in general. It wasn’t that many years ago area doctors were dispensing Oxycontin like Skittles with the promise the painkillers were not addictive. Years later with many lives lost and communities decimated, we have learned differently but not before a tremendous price had been paid.

The loss of trust issue isn’t just playing out in our area. We have a nationwide crisis in who we believe.

A recent NBC News poll asked who people trust the most when it comes to coronavirus information. The top two answers were their employer at 57% and their child’s school at 51%. We don’t know about other workplaces, but there are no scientists or health professionals walking the halls at the Herald Courier. The bottom two people on the list are emblematic of our problem. President Biden was second to last at 37%. Former President Trump was last with 21% of respondents saying they trust the man who once suggested people inject bleach to fight the virus. The CDC was third at 44%. The fact that less than half of Americans polled trust the CDC on coronavirus is a huge problem. State governments didn’t do much better with governors coming in at 38%.

This poll reflects a lack of a cohesive federal response to the crisis, a government featuring two completely different administrations that have both been consistently two steps behind the virus. It’s also a frustration at the two political parties who have continually sent differing messages about how to respond to the crisis.

The only thing the federal government has been able to effectively do is throw money at the crisis. Yet, much of the federal money given to local and state governments from the American Rescue Act sits in bank accounts drawing interest instead of being put to use to relieve the effects of the virus. The stipulations allowing the money to be used up until 2024 and for non-COVID-related items turned the funds from a relief package to a governmental gift card.

The same poll from NBC News asked respondents on a scale of 0 to 10 how much they considered coronavirus in their daily life and how much they use that information to make decisions. Of those surveyed, 10% of the country said they never think about COVID at all. A third of respondents said they were a “four” or below. The poll also showed most of those people were not vaccinated. A third of the respondents were in the upper range of the scale. Those people were also vaccinated and boosted.

A third of the people in our nation don’t even consider a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million U.S. citizens in two years. Amazing.

The poll also revealed that 70% of respondents said the federal government is so polarized it cannot handle major issues. As for pulling together in tough times, 70% said we no longer do that as a nation.

It appears we are reaping the effects of hyper partisan politics and misinformation that has been sown long before COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The result is more distrust of government and more loss of lives in an area that has seen far more than its share of loss in recent years.