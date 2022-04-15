Our View: Investing in our children's future is a beautiful thing

A community coming together to invest $27 million in the future of education for its children is a beautiful thing.

That’s what has happened in Bristol, Virginia over the past several months as school and government officials worked together to find a way to finance the new elementary school that was approved 4-1 by the City Council and 4-2 by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) on back-to-back days this week. It wasn’t as easy as it sounds.

With Bristol, Virginia still working to dig itself out of a mountain of debt while working to cope with a smelly landfill that will cost many more millions to fix and an underperforming retail development at The Falls, the creative idea of using the IDA board as a go-between for the loan was innovative and brilliant.

No one disagrees that a new elementary school is needed. Throughout this process, the debate has been about the best way to make the financing work. Even the “no” votes on City Council and on the IDA board were not against the idea of a new school. Those leaders took the position that money may be coming from the state, and maybe we should wait and see what that looks like.

That’s a reasonable position to take and a good question, but history has shown that, unfortunately, we cannot wait on state funding to build schools.

We have heard many diatribes this past legislative session about legislators who support using some of the surplus revenue the state is sitting on for school construction, but so far the diatribes have far outnumbered the dimes given to actually build schools. Hopefully, the state will come through and solve Virginia’s school facility deficiencies, but Bristol can’t wait on Richmond to get its act together.

Under this plan passed Wednesday, groundbreaking on the new school will be sometime in June, and the new school will open in August of 2024. The state may not have its new budget approved by the time the first shovel of dirt is turned at the construction site near Van Pelt Elementary School.

With all the things Bristol, Virginia’s leaders have on their plate, it is good they were able to compartmentalize this project and push it through.

We have to do better by our children. They deserve to learn in a school building that is ADA compliant. They deserve to learn in a building that has the latest in technology and works with the instructors as an educational tool, not something else to overcome.

This is a great achievement for Bristol, Virginia. It sends a strong message that although this city has taken its lumps the past several years and still has much work to do, Bristol, Virginia is moving toward a brighter future.