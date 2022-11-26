Our View | Hartley's decision to accept vote count is refreshing

Bill Hartley’s announcement he would not seek a recount of the recent Bristol Virginia City Council election results, where he fell short of the third contested seat by a mere 20 votes, is a breath of fresh air.

In a heavily politicized national environment where election results are commonly called fraudulent and those who fall short regularly claim they were cheated and come up with wild conspiracy theories as to why the results did not go in their favor, Hartley’s statement where he said, “I have faith in the accuracy of the results,” stands out as a rarity.

Hartley could have easily had the city go through the recount process just to make sure the results were accurate and no one would have blamed him. A margin of 20 votes is incredibly small and even within the percentage that the city would have been required to pay the recount expenses. But Hartley chose to take the high road and allow the council to move on leaving incumbent Councilman Neal Osborne’s 20-vote lead unchallenged.

After coming up on the short end of the second-closest City Council race in history, Hartley also wished his opponents and the City Council well in facing the daunting issues the city has before it. There was not a note of blame, no "what ifs" or sour grapes in his statement.

It is refreshing to know there are still people who understand accepting a loss with the same grace and class as you celebrate a win is important and a key part of a person’s character. Hartley certainly understands winning. He was seeking his third four-year term on the City Council and served as mayor of the city for one of those terms.

In an election where it appears city voters were looking for some fresh faces to tackle the city’s many issues, Hartley was barely edged out by Neal Osborne, the only other incumbent in the race. The two challengers in the race wound up being the top two vote-getters.

Hartley could have blamed the landfill situation for leaving him a few votes short. The stench from the decision to put a 20-acre landfill in a rock quarry well before Hartley’s time on council seems to have clung to the incumbents as if they somehow had a say in the matter.

Hopefully this will not be the last time we will see the name of Bill Hartley on a ballot for political office in the area. Sometimes people show more of their character and standards when they lose than when they win. Hartley has shown what he is truly made of these past few weeks.

His actions have probably made at least 21 more people in the city wish they had filled in the box beside his name.